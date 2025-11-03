THE Cardigan Mayor’s 10K is a race that supports the mayor’s chosen charity, writes Liz Pugh.
This year, Sarn Helen Running Club adopted the race as its seventh race of the club’s championship.
The race offers an undulating route that takes you out of Cardigan along quiet country roads before finishing with a fast downhill back into town.
33 Sarn Helen members took to the start line with some excellent results being achieved.
Second overall was Ollie George in a stunning time of 34:47, whilst Dylan Lewus was third overall with a brilliant birthday run in 36:22.
Dylan Davies had a fantastic race to finish as 1st M40 in 37:58 just ahead of Daniel Jones in 39:04 and Teifion Davies in 39:12.
Continuing on from her impressive 4th female overall at Marathon Eryri was Polly Summers who was 1st Female in an impressive time of 39:30 whilst Lou Summers sealed another fabulous category win in the F55 in a time of 44:50.
Other Sarn Helen Running Club finishing times: Matt Clarke, 42:13; Ioan Lloyd, 43:17; Geth Ap Phylip, 43:23; Kevin Jones, 43:35; Steven Holmes, 43:52; Rory Fairhurst, 44:05; Carwyn Davies, 44:07; Nicola Williams, 44:57; Eleri Rivers, 2nd F4546:11; Ian Williams, 46:13; Alix Arndt, 3rd F45 47:28; Eryl Jones, 47:39; Michael Tarling, 49:52; Richard Marks, 1st M70 in a great time of 50:08; Anwen Burton Legge, 51:20; Russell White, 52:18; Delyth Crimes, 2nd F55 52:59; Simon Reed, 54:02; Michelle Billing, 54:53; Nigel Leeming, 55:14; Michael Taylor, 55:28; Pamela Carter, 56:14; Emma Richards, 56:59; Sarah Puetz, 57:48; Jane Holmes, 1:00:36; Heiddwen Tomos, 1:03:43.
