RAF Officer Mike Kallenberg from Parcllyn, Cardigan, took top honours at Marathon Eryri yesterday.
Running in Biblical weather conditions of rain, wind, and hailstones he took first place in 2 hours 33 minutes 53 seconds. nearly 2 minutes ahead of second place.
Formally known as the Snowdonia Marathon, Marathon Eryri on 25 October 2025 is on a demanding and spectacular route which encircles Yr Wyddfa – the highest peak in Wales.
The race start and finishes just outside Llanberis. The route follows the A4086 and climbs to the top of the Llanberis Pass (Pen y Pass 1.100ft).
Dropping down to the Pen Y Cwyryd junction, the race then follows the old road along to the campsite until it joins the A498. This 2km section is farm track, downhill, then the surface returns to the tarmac.
There is a short, sharp uphill back up to the main road at the campsite.
The route then continues to the Beddgelert (200ft) and then continues along the A4085 to Waunfawr.
From here it is a rapid climb to about 1,200ft at Bwlch y Groes (a short length is unmetalled) and then downhill to the finish in Llanberis.
