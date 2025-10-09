A NEW men’s record was set by Yismaw Dillu at the Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday.
The 20-year-old Ethiopian finished in 59 minutes 23 seconds, beating the time set by Leonard Langat, of Kenya, in 2019 by seven seconds.
In the women’s race Miriam Chebet, of Kenya, defended her title, beating her 2024 time by five seconds to finish in 1:06:36.
Many familiar faces from Ceredigion also took on the challenge and photographer COLIN EWART was there to catch the highlights.
