PENRHOS Golf Club’s Lewis Motors Winter League came to an end over the weekend with the course in excellent condition.
The singles champion was Eugene Mason while Shaun Bethell, Eugene Mason, Mark Gleeson and Dilwyn Evans were crowned team champions.
Shootout champion Ifor Lewis (Penrhos Golf Club)
The shootout champion was Ifor Lewis.
Organisers thanked Lewis Motors for sponsoring the league and Shaun Bethell for organising from start to finish.
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