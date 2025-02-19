ONE of the most popular local races is the Tregaron Half Marathon and this year was no exception with a record 156 runners taking part and strong representation from Aberystwyth Athletic Club.
The course record was also broken this year by winner and Sarn Helen club member Dylan Lewis in a time of 1.16.33.
There was a strong showing from Aber AC with no fewer than four runners in the top 10.
Andrew Gittins finished third overall in a PB time of 1.19.03 with Gary Wyn Davies in fifth in 1.20.31 closely followed by sixth place Edd Land in 1.20.47 and Jamie Lloyd in eighth with another pb time of 1.21.13.
Ian Evans finished in a time of 1.23.22, Owain Rowlands 1.28.50, Caryl Davies 1.38.53 and Gail Evans crossed the line in a PB time of 1.41.06.
Balazs Pinter wasn’t too far behind in 1.41.45 with Patrick Finney finishing in 1.42.17 and Lyndsey Wheeler with another PB finish in 1.46.04.
Sophie Griffiths secured a PB and third in her age category in a time of 1.47.36 with Toby Driver crossing in 1.52.53, Kevin Holland 1.54.47, John Williams 1.56.57 and Dan Back, nursing an injury, finished in 1.57.23.
Elaine Rowlands was another who secured a PB finishing in 1.58.18 with Chelsey Morris close on her heels in 1.59.45.
Anita Worthing finished in 2.04.10 with Heulwen Davies, running this distance for the first time finishing in a great time of 2.04.38.
Cameron Pope finished in 2.12.52 with Rhian Meredith-Edwards crossing the finish line in 2.32.11.
A great day out for a tough local race according to Andrew Gittins: “This is a great local race offering different challenges – couple of challenging hills on first six or seven miles but some great downhills also before finishing on the Cors Carol trail.
“It is proving to be more and more popular every year as is evident with the number and calibre of runners. I was delighted to come away with third place and wonderful to see such strong representation from Aber AC.”
Moving northwards and another popular Welsh race is the Nick Beer 10k in Llandudno with a field of over 740 runners.
One brave Aber runner, Sarah Easter, made the journey north for a race that starts on the North Shore of Llandudno Promenade, then it takes runners past the iconic Pier onto, up and around the Great Orme, before hitting a flying descent back down to the finish line on the Promenade.
It is a race that due to its location can be at the mercy of the weather according to Sarah: “This is a race run in a beautiful location but the wind coming in from the sea can really seep the strength from your legs, especially if you’re like me and not done enough hill training!
“It stayed dry though, which is certainly a positive and the views are exceptional – so will have to come back again and enjoy them!”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.