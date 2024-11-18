IT has been another busy weekend for Sarn Helen runners with many races taking place.
Mike Davies, who wore the Welsh Vest for the first time when he was selected to compete at The British and Irish Masters Cross Country Championships in Belfast, had a superb run to finish in 32:57 and was 3rd Welsh Male in the M55 category.
The Welsh Athletics Inter Regional Cross Country Championships took place at Newtown with four Sarn Helen runners representing West Wales.
Liz Pugh had a great time of 31:54 in the F55 category and earned herself a silver ream medal.
Alix Arndt had a fantastic run in 28:16 also securing a silver in the F45 category.
Emma Palfrey had a superb time of 25:15 and gained a Bronze Medal in the F35 category.
The sole male runner was Dylan Davies who had a fantastic time of 34:32 in a strong field of runners.
Llyn Y Fan Fell Race is a challenging 5.9 mile race with almost 2,000ft of elevation, a multi-terrain fell race crossing rivers and streams in the heart of Bannau Brycheiniog.
Dan Hooper had a superb race to finish 6th overall and 2nd M55 in a time of 54:58, hot on his heels was Glyn Price who had an equally amazing race to finish 8th overall and 3rd M55.
The inaugural running of the Aberaeron Charity 10K race saw excellent support from Sarn Helen with 22 runners taking to the start line.
Weather conditions were good for the picturesque course taking in the harbour sites before heading out along the Llanerchaeron path and back, a well organised event with great support along the route.
Dylan Lewis was the first runner home in a stunning time of 35:14, Gareth Payne had an impressive run to finish 4th overall and 1st M50 in 37:55, Wyn Thomas was 6th across the line in a fantastic time of 39:04.
Teifion Davies 41:27, Anthony Conlon 42:08, Arwyn Davies 42:45, Rory Fairhurst 43:24, Kevin Jones 44.27, Geraint Blayney 46:41, Geth Ap Phyllip 47:19, Elliot Howells 48:53.
Sarn Helen females were not to be outdone with Lou Summers having an amazing race to finish 3rd female overall in 45:28, Sara Davies had a brilliant run also to finish in 45:48 just ahead of Sophia Barker who despite carrying an injury had a great time of 45:55.
Liz Pugh 53:10, Michelle Billing 53:24, Jo Rosiak 54:44, Louise Jenkins 56:14, Emma Nurse 56:18, Elle Howells 56:21, Sarah Puetz 59:15, Rachel O’Connor 1:04:42.
MT Pembrey is a 10 mile off road trail run set in Pembrey Country Park and along Cefn Sidan Beach.
Jane Holmes and Kerri Irwin Hall running together had good results finishing in 1:54:05 and 1:54:06 respectively.