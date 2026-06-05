A FUNDRAISING appeal has been officially launched to support the construction of a 600-seat stand at Caernarfon Town Football Club – in honour of Caernarfon-born former player Wyn Davies, who made over 550 appearances in the Football League, earning 34 caps for Wales.
The campaign is being championed by Lord Dafydd Wigley, a longstanding and passionate supporter of the club, who previously served the local community as its MP for 27 years.
Launching the appeal alongside Caernarfon Town FC Chairman Paul Evans, Lord Wigley said it was fitting that thestand would be named in honour of Davies, who played for the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Bolton Wanderers.
The club is seeking to raise £50,000 to help fund the construction of the stand, which will increase capacity and enhance facilities at The Oval and enable the team to play in Europe. The project forms part of a wider programme of investment at the club, reflecting its growing ambition and recent successes, including winning the JD Welsh Cup for the first time and reaching the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Conference League for the second time.
The club is also offering those who want to honour the memory of their loved ones with the opportunity to purchase personalised plaques to be placed on seats in the new stand and along ‘Wyn’s Wall’.
Seat plaques are £50 per seat whilst Wyn’s Wall, which will overlook the pitch for decades to come, are £100.
Launching the appeal, Lord Dafydd Wigley said: “Caernarfon Town Football Club holds a very special place in the hearts of this community - and in mine personally.
“Having had the privilege of representing this area in Parliament, I have seen first-hand the pride and identity this club brings to our town.
“It is only right that we honour one of our own in Wyn Davies, whose legacy deserves to be recognised for generations to come.”
In a statement, Wyn Davies' family also voiced their support for the appeal: “Having the new stand named after Wyn would be a great honour and a fitting tribute to him.
“We are incredibly proud and very thankful to the club for their hard work on this.”
Caernarfon Town Chairman, Paul Evans also feels strongly about the club's role in facilitating this fitting tribute to a local and national sporting icon: “We feel that Wyn and his family deserve recognition for all that he achieved and the attention he brought to our town.
“He's an inspiration to young players and we want his name and legacy to live on through the Wyn Davies Stand so we're asking anyone able to contribute by purchasing a plaque on a seat or on 'Wyn's Wall' to please do so, not only to enable us to make this tribute a reality but also to ensure that we can play big European matches right here at The Oval in Caernarfon.”
The club has undergone significant investment, including the installation of a new playing surface and new changing room facilities - reinforcing its status as one of the most progressive clubs in Welsh football.
Contributions can be made through the following methods:
CHEQUES: CPD Caernarfon Town FC Cyf - Postal address: The Oval, Marcus Street, Caernarfon, Gwynedd, LL55 2HT
BACS: (with email as reference)
CPD Tref Caernarfon Town FC
40-16-02
41545957
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