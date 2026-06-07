CAERNARFON Town Town have sent a strong signal of intent ahead of the 2026/27 season, securing the permanent signings of Zack Clarke and Sion Bradley following their impressive loan spells from The New Saints.
Clarke returns to The Oval for a third time after playing a pivotal role in last season’s historic Welsh Cup triumph.
The forward scored six goals in 13 appearances, including crucial strikes in both the quarter-final and semi-final as the Canaries lifted the trophy for the first time after beating Flint Town United 3-0 in the final at Rodney Parade.
His impact was immediate, and his eye for decisive contributions reaffirmed his value to Richard Davies’ side.
Well known to supporters, Clarke has already built a reputation in yellow and green across previous spells, with 21 goals in 61 appearances.
Among those are defining moments such as his play-off final contribution against Penybont and a memorable goal in European competition against Crusaders.
Having earned his move to TNS through his earlier performances at Caernarfon, his permanent return feels like a natural and significant addition as the club looks to compete at the top end of the domestic game.
Joining him is fan favourite Sion Bradley, who also makes his move from TNS permanent after a successful season back at The Oval. The 28-year-old forward, who originally joined the club in 2018, played an important part in last season’s cup success and the push for European qualification.
Bradley’s quality and big-game pedigree are well established, highlighted by his winning goal for Wales C against England C in March 2024.
With Clarke and Bradley now committed, alongside earlier additions Ben Nash and Noah Edwards, Caernarfon head into the new campaign — including their UEFA Conference League challenge — with momentum, continuity, and growing belief as they return to their revamped Oval home.
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