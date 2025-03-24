IN contrast to last year the weather was kind to runners competing at this year’s Nant yr Arian Silver Trail Half Marathon and 10K races.
This was another great day for Sarn Helen runners with Ollie George finishing 5th overall in 1:31:19, Glyn Price 2nd in the M50 category in 1:48:09, Becky Atkinson 3rd female overall and 1st in F40 category in 1:50:11, not far behind was Dan Hooper having a great run to finish in 1:50:50 and 3rd M50.
Emma Palfrey had another amazing run to finish 5th female overall and 3rd in F40 category in 1:53:38, Steven Holmes 2:02:41 and Michelle Billing 2:51:49 who also won herself a free entry to next year’s race with the aim to improve on this year’s time.
Seven runners took on the 10K race with David Casso-Davies in his first trail race taking 2nd in the M40 category in a great time of 59:40.
Emma Nurse was pleased with her run to finish in 1:06:14 along with Kelly Allen in 1:07:51, Kerry-Irwn Hall had a good race to finish in 1:09:03 with over a five minute PB and 3rd F50, closely followed by Jane Holmes in 1:09:36 over 10 minutes faster than last year.
Corinna Robinson and Claire Morgan Hall crossed the line together in 1:34:01.
The Forest of Dean Spring Half Marathon is set in the heart of the forest on well maintained forest trails.
Organised by The Rotary Club proceeds are used to support charities both locally and nationally.
Sole representative for Sarn Helen was Carwyn Davies who had a fantastic race to finish in 1:31:44 and was 93rd out of 1091 runners.