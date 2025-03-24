This was another great day for Sarn Helen runners with Ollie George finishing 5th overall in 1:31:19, Glyn Price 2nd in the M50 category in 1:48:09, Becky Atkinson 3rd female overall and 1st in F40 category in 1:50:11, not far behind was Dan Hooper having a great run to finish in 1:50:50 and 3rd M50.