SARN Helen Seniors had five runners competing at the 120th Welsh Cross Country Championships at Pembrey Country Park.
There were different distances for women and men.
Emma Palfrey took second in the F40 category in 32:27, Dee Jolly 34:11, Alix Arndt 37:21, Hannah Jones 40:41 and Mike Davies 45:04.
Sarn Helen juniors and youths also competed well. U13 Girls: Elle Tansley, 16:49; Evelyn Eadon, 18:01; Esther Llwyd Jones, 18:39. U15 Girls: Talia Jones, 18:13; Ella Phillips, 22:51.
The Urdd Welsh Athletics Cross Country Series have partnered with Welsh Athletics to host a series of primary school cross country races across Wales with one of them being at Pembrey on the same day.
The following Sarn Helen members represented their respective schools: Elis Herrick, Jacob Hall, Dylan May John, Alfie Clarke, Emlyn Tansley, Hawys Gruffudd, Alaw Freeman and Molly Rose.
The Team Pursuits is a relay event that all Sarn Helen runners look forward to and this year.
Covering a distance of 6.6 miles the race started and finished at Maenclochog Village Hall.
The veteran men’s teams claimed first and second whilst the mixed team also won.
Winning veteran team: Dylan Lewis, 38:54; Simon Hall, 40:01; Dylan Davies, 41:06; Dan Hooper, 42:53; Carwyn Davies, 43:09.
Second vets team: Mike Davies, 44:36; Glyn Price, 44:52; Arwyn Davies, 45:58; Kevin Jones, 47:33; Tim, Rayner 50:06.
Mixed team: Ollie George, 38:09; Wyn Thomas, 42:11; Daniel Jones, 42:25; Emma Palfrey, 44:55; Dee Jolly 46:29.
Open male team: Steven Holmes, Geraint Thomas, Mick Taylor, Geth Ap Phyllip, Sion Tansley.
Open ladies teams: Nia Venville, Liz Pugh, Michelle Billing, Nia Rees, Alix Arndt known as Team Goldilocks whilst Team Glamour Girls were Jane Holmes, Kerri Irwin Hall, Ceinwen James, Claire Williams and Sarah Puetz.
There was a little added competition at this years event with all teams putting forward a predicted overall finishing time, Team Goldliocks came out on top with only a difference of 9 seconds to the predicted time.