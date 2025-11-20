A RELATIVELY new event in the local running calendar returned recently in the shape of the Aberaeron 5k and 10k races.
Now in its second year and organised by the Aberaeron Round Table the route took in the centre of Aberaeron, including the new breakwater, and then followed the trail up towards Llanerchaeron before returning to the finish point at Aberaeron Square Field.
With the race being close to home, and on a glorious Sunday morning, 22 Aberystwyth Athletic Club members made the journey down the coast and came away with some notable prizes in the 10k race.
Owain Schiavone led Aber home in 3rd place overall in a time of 36.14, not too far ahead of Jamie Lloyd in 7th position in a time of 37.28.
Shelley Childs won his age category in a time of 39.19 with Dan Back finishing in 44.54. Damian Sidnell won his age category in a time of 45.28 and Stephen Thomas finished in 45.37 with Lyndsey Wheeler finishing first in her category in a time of 45.56 with Ivan Courtier crossing the line in in 46.29.
Clive Williams finished in 50.30 just ahead of Mel Hopkins in 50.36 with Kevin Holland in 51.53, himself just ahead of Arthur Dafis in 51.59. Sian Owen finished in 53.03 with Deian Creunant in 53.39, Charlie Priddy in 57.15 and Helen Williams in 58.20. Beth Jones completed the course in 59.41 and Jane Butler finished in 1.00.44 with Louise Russell in 1.05.20. Wendy Williams crossed the line in 1.07.33 with Jennie Thomas finishing in 1.13.31 and Rachel Lilley completed the course in 1.16.27.
After suffering from injuries earlier in the year Owain Schiavone is glad to be back in the running groove: “After the recent bad weather this was a perfect day for running and that obviously helped also with supporters around the town.
“It was good to be able to run along the new course this year following the completion of the sea defence work and it seems that this is going to be a very welcome permanent addition to the running calendar.
“I am glad to be back on track with my running and very happy to get a podium place.”
Moving northwards and two Aber AC members took on the challenge of the Conwy half marathon, regularly voted in the top five most scenic Half Marathons in the UK.
This is the final race in the Welsh Castles series following on from Eryri, Bangor and Caernarfon and Wendy James completed the course in a time of 2.05.30 with Paul Tonkin finishing in 2.14.31.
A great experience according to Paul: “This is a very beautiful race with regards to the scenery and with the sun shining down on a lovely autumn day it was close to perfect.
“The main challenge though was to try and concentrate on the running and not the great views but that certainly made it easier to complete the 13 miles.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit https://aberystwythac.wordpress.com/ or find the club on Facebook.
