THE Salisbury 10 miler is a lovely race which follows a scenic route north of Salisbury following the banks of the River Avon through the gently undulating Woodford Valley with great views of the cathedral spire.
Sarn Helen runners Jane Holmes and Kerry Irwin Hall thought this would be a nice little outing.
Kerry had a great race to finish in 1:30:15 and Jane was pleased with her time of 1:42:17.
Alix Arndt travelled to Scotland to compete at the Tartan Warrior, a series of three obstacle races with varying running distances incorporated into each one.
Alix is not new to this kind of challenge having previously competed on the TV programme Ninja Warriors.
He thrives on this kind of competition and was placed 1st in the 45-49 category in all three races, a fantastic achievement.
Berlin was the destination for mother and daughter Lou and Polly Summers to compete in one of the Super Halfs.
The Berlin Half Marathon is the largest and most high profile half marathons in Germany attracting well over 25,000 runners.
A flat and scenic course finishing for the first time at the Brandenburg Gate.
Lou had a stunning race to finish in 1:34:26 and was 6th in the F55 category whilst Polly smashed her PB in a superb time of 1:22:56.
Both Lou and Polly have now completed four out of the six super halfs.