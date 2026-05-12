WHAT a year to be a competitor at the London Marathon, a jaw dropping sub two hour finish for race winner Sabastian Sawe in an incredible time of 1:59:30 and an official new world record for the largest number of finishers in a marathon, 59,830, writes Liz Pugh.
This is what will stay in the memory of three Sarn Helen runners along with their own strong personal performances for years to come, Roxie Thomas 4:19:34, Jo Rosiak 5:00:58 and Dylan John 5:08:00.
Matt Cole took to the start line at the Tenby Roundtable Sand and Rock 10K, a multi terrain course ran across the sand and cliffs.
Matt had a great run to achieve a PB over this terrain in 58:30.
The second round of the club’s championship races is the Dyffryn Cledlyn 5 miler. The course forms a five-mile loop on country lanes with a couple of challenging climbs before a fast downhill finish.
This year’s race saw another record of entries with 58 representing Sarn Helen.
Dylan Lewis had a stunning run to break the course record in 27:54, Rhodri Williams had a great run to finish as 2nd OM in 29:33, and Polly Summers, who is running exceptionally well, flew around the course as 1st Female and 5th overall in 30:45.
Other results: Daniel Jones 3rd OM 30:48, Dan Hooper 2nd M50 31:06, Wyn Evans 31:15, Simon Hall 3rd M40 31:26, Wyn Thomas 31:46, Mike Davies 3rd M50 31:59, Lucy Richards 2nd FO 33:03, Kevin Jones 33:55, George Eadon 34:10, Matt Clarke 34:31, Eilir Evans 34:47, Jo Summers 34:48, Layla Omar-Davies 34:52, Nicola Williams 35:25, Carwyn Davies 35:36, Steven Holmes 35:41, Dee Jolly 1st F35 35:55, Hedd Morse 36:17, Arwyn Davies 36:38, Keith Evans 36:51, Stephen Kenworthy 37:01, Peter Davies 37:18, Rhys Lewis 37:51, Lou Summers 1st F45 38:21, Alix Arndt 2nd F45 38:36, Sara Jones 38:42, Geth ap Phylip 39:41, Simon Reed 39:42, Huw Price 39:50, Glyn Price 39:58, Ryan Holmes 40:08, Carwyn Jones-Evans 40:25, Delyth Crimes 3rd F45 40:26, Nathan Topham 41:06, Anwen Burton-Legge 41:14, Richard Marks 41:18, Matthew Birkett 41:23, Nathan de Pablo 42:49, Michelle Billing 43:03, Meinir Williams 43:09, Eric Rees 43:14, Elin Efans 44:39, Jo Rosiak 44:55, Paul Davies 45:06, Pamela Carter 45:47, James Laurie 45:57, Murray Kisbee 46:11, Vicky Phillips 46:28, Tony Hall 47:24, Mitch Readwin 47:25, Dorian Rees 49:03, Jane Holmes 49:23, James Puetz 49:48, Joshua Quigley 50:04, Emma Pidgley 58:40.
The first race of The Red Kite Summer Series took place at Yr Hafod and consisted of a six-mile trail run.
It proved to be a very sucessful night for Sarn Helen runners, Overall winner was Dylan Lewis in a fantastic time of 33:06, 1st OM was Rhodri Williams 35:39, 1st M45 Simon Hall 37:00, George Eadon 40:51, Eilir Evans 41:44, 1st F35 Dee Jolly 41:45, 1st OF Nicola Williams 43:07, Rhys Lewis 46:31, 1st F45 Alix Arndt 47:15 and Paul Gough 50:52.
The Preseli Beast races are challenging and tough fell races ran over a mixture of trail, fell and wooded paths with a few boggy bits on route.
Both the Preseli Beast which is a 24 mile route with an ascent of over 4,600 ft and the Beast Bach a 11 mile race with 1,700 ft ascent start and finish in Maenclochog taking in the highest points of The Preselis.
Delyth Crimes was 2nd F50 in the Beast Bach with a fabulous PB time of 1:55:28 whilst Wyn Thomas, Eilir Evans and Matthew Birkett took on The Beast, Eilir finishing in 4:26:39, Wyn and Matt running together as Matt recovering from injury in 5:04:07.
Geraint Thomas was the sole representative at the Snowdon Half Marathon. Starting and finishing in the beautiful Snowdonia National Park at Llanrwst, it is considered amongst one of the toughest half marathons in the UK, boasting a scenic but challenging course.
Geraint had a great run to finish in 1:50:13 and 8th in his age category.
The Carten 100 Sportive is a non competitive charity bike race starting in Cardiff and finishing in Tenby with over 2,000 cyclists taking part including Llyr Jones, Marc Hughes, Iain Williams and Dallas Wiseman from Sarn Helen.
The Llanelli Sprint Triathlon is part of The Welsh Super Series of events comprising of a 750m swim, 30k bike ride and 5k run.
Sion Tansley finished in a great overall time of 1:24:16 whilst Emma Palfrey had an excellent race to finish 2nd in the 40-49 age category in 1:19:40.
The first ever Aberaeron Triathlon event was well supported by Sarn Helen Members.
There were three different events in all, The Sprint Triathlon, Relay Event and a Youth Event.
Competing in his first Triathlon, Ben Hall had an amazing race in the youth event coming 1st overall in 44:30.
Dylan Harcombe was 2nd overall in the Sprint Triathlon in a superb time of 1:04:48 whilst Sara Davies was 2nd female overall in 1:18:58.
Teifion Davies 1:07:51, John McDonagh 1:14:21 and 2nd in age group, Aled Morgan 1:17:57, Paul Gough 1:25:05, Lou Summers 4th overall and 1st in category in 1:27:12, Pam Carter 1:31:36, Meinir Williams 1:34:04, Dylan John 1:45:46, Eirlys Evans 1:50:51 and 2nd in age category, Corrina Robinson 2:01:28.
Team Polly Summers won the Relay Event with Polly doing the swim, Rhodri Williams on the bike and Wyn Evans taking on the 5K run.
Ollie George and Talia Jones took to the track when they competed at the West Wales Regional Athletics Championships held at Carmarthen Leisure Centre. Ollie George ran the 3,000m race and bagged himself a bronze medal whilst Talia took on both the 300 and 800m distances, coming 4th in the 800m and 7th in the 300m.
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