SARN Helen Runners have been busy, running here, there and everywhere.
Sarah Puetz took part in the TATA Steel Richard Burton 10K, a challenging but scenic route starting from Cwmavon Rugby Club and had a great run to finish in 1:00:17.
Dylan Davies crossed over into England to compete at the Delamere Forest Trail Half Marathon. Despite feeling under the weather he finished second overall in an impressive time of 1:27:51.
Ten Sarn Helen runners travelled to Cardigan to compete in the annual Mayor’s 10K race.
Ollie George finished first in 35:59; Arwyn Davies was first M50 in 43:24; Rhodri Williams, 43:37; Ian Williams, 44:41 and 2nd M50; Lou Summers was first F55 in 45:06; Elliot Howells, 49:39; Eleanor Howells, 57:27; Dawn Kenwright, 1:00:15; Claire Williams, 1:02:43 and Rachel O’Connor, 1:05:07.
The Endurance Life Gower Ultra Marathon took place at Oxwich Bay.
The 33.9 mile race is classed as a Level 3 Strenuous Terrain route and two brave Sarn Helen runners were up for the challenge.
Becky Atkinson finished 8th overall, 2nd Female and 1st F45 in a superb time of 5:40:47 with Kevin Hughes taking on his 1st Ultra finishing 25th overall and 3rd M50 in 6:26:44.
Matthew Walker flew to Athens to take on The Athens Marathon The Authentic and had a fantastic run to finish in 3:28:09.
The 2nd leg of The J H Collins Gwent League took place at Llandaff Fields Cardiff with excellent representation from Sarn Helen Runners.
Novice Boys: Jacob Hall, 5:17; Dylan John, 6:06. Novice Girls: Alaw Freeman, 6:57. U15 Girls: Talia Jones, 13:05. U23 Men: Ollie George, 34:13. Senior Women: Nia Rees, 27:06; Carys Freeman, 29:45. Male Masters 35: Dylan Lewis, 33:37; Dylan Davies, 36:58. Female Masters 35: Emma Palfrey, 25:49; Dee Jolly, 26:00; Hannah Jones 30:46. Male Masters 45: Simon Hall, 37:39; Geraint Thomas, 44:28. Male Masters 55: Mike Davies, 39:46.
Dylan Lewis, Emma Palfrey and Dee Jolly earned themselves a Gwent League T Shirt for being placed in the top 10% in their individual races.