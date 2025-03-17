TOR Y Foel Hill race is a 4.6 mile fell race located near Talybont on Usk, a moderately challenging route ran over mixed terrain with a total elevation of over 1,800 feet.
Alix Arndt was the sole representative from Sarn Helen, she had a great run to finish in 48:22 and first in the F45 category.
Partners Wyn and Ceinwen travelled to Spain to take on The Zurich Barcelona Marathon.
A fully urban route which takes runners through the main landmarks of Barcelona.
Wyn had a superb race to finish in a PB of 3:02:47 whilst Ceinwen did great to finish in 5:18:04.
Pembrey Country Park was the venue for the Great Welsh Half Marathon and 10K races.
Seven Sarn Helen runners took the start line in the half marathon not forgetting Carwyn Davies who took on the role of 1:40 pacer which he did in style in 1:39:11.
Lou Summers was 10th lady overall and second F55 in 1:37:31 having also done the Lisbon Half Marathon the previous weekend.
Eleri Rivers finished in 1:38:22 and was 1st F50, new member Eirlys Evans had a fantastic race and a new PB in 1:54:18 and was 3rd in the F60 category having also ran in Lisbon last weekend.
Jane Holmes had a new PB following her lung cancer diagnosis in 2015 with a great time of 2:12:32.
Stephen Kenworthy 1:38:06 with Ian Williams and Steven Holmes following closely and crossing the line together in 1:38:57.
Three runners took on the 10K, Kevin Jones claimed 2nd M50 in 43:03, Sarah Puetz 56:41 with another new member Heiddwen Tomos taking 3rd in the F45 category in 57:49.