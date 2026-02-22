CURRENTLY teaching out in Abu Dhabi, Nicola Williams donned the red, green and white vest of Sarn Helen to compete in her first race abroad, the Burj2Burj Half Marathon in Dubai.
Despite the extreme heat and humidity, Nicola finished in a great time of 1:58:05.
The Llanelli 10K and Half Marathon started and finished at Festival Fields, the route taking the runners along the beautiful Millenium Coastal Path with the opportunity to enjoy some of the best scenery Carmarthenshire has to offer, overlooking Llanelli beach with breathtaking views of the Loughor Estuary and Gower Peninsula.
Sarn Helen runners did themselves proud in both distances.
Ollie George had a superb run to finish 4th overall in the 10K in 34:33, Kevin Jones had a fantastic run to finish as 2nd M50 in 42:23, Simon Reed 50:16 and Jack Cockburn running with his daughter in her 1st 10K in 1:00:44.
Taking on the Half Marathon were husband and wife Rhodri and Nicola Williams, taking it easy to finish in 1:59:25, Carwyn Davies 1:49:44, a superb pacer for those seeking a time of 1hr 50 minutes and Sarah Puetz as part of her marathon training finishing in 2:13:24.
Nathan de Pablo taking on his first race following injury had a great time of 49:01 at the London 10K Winter Run.
Cors Caron Half Marathon is always well supported by Sarn Helen Running Club in part due to Mike Davies a stalwart of the club and one of the race organisers.
31 members took the start line posting great times.
Third overall and 2nd Male Open was Rhodri Williams with an amazing PB and 15 minutes faster than last year in 1:19:08.
Simon Hall 3rd M40 in 1:22:33, Polly Summers had a phenomenal run to finish as 1st female in 1:25:19, Wyn Evans 1:25:59, Dan Hooper 1st M50 in 1:26:42, Teifion Davies 1:27:07, Celt Eustace 1:28:04, Jack Cockburn 1:28:50, Emma Palfrey 3rd Female and 2nd F35 in 1:32:36, Kevin Jones 2nd M50 1:33:50, Nicola Williams 1:36:49, Ioan Lloyd 1:37:48, Arwyn Davies 1:38:01, Sion Tansley 1:38:27, Kristopher Griffiths 1:44:29, Sara Jones 1:47:05, Ian Williams 1:49:16, Eleri Rivers 2nd F45 1:52:34, Ceri Summers 1:52:35, Delyth Crimes 3rd F55 1:56:01, Paul Gough 1:56:54, John McDonagh 1:59:40, Shelley Enders 2:05:13, Kieran Gartland 2:08:16, Tony Hall 1st M70 2:09:29, Pamela Carter 2:09:59, Murray Kisbee 2nd M70 2:10:28, Emma Richards 2:13:00, Joanna Rosiak 2:16:37, Eirlys Evans 2:18:57 and Sarah Puetz 2:21:10.
Hannah and Talia Jones who are very loyal to The Gwent Cross Country League travelled to the Wye Valley to compete in the 4th round race and finished her race in 42:08, Talia had another great run in her age category race.
