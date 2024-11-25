RAS Y Mast is the final race in Sarn Helen’s Calendar of Championship Races.
The inclement weather conditions due to Storm Bert resulted in an already challenging race becoming even more difficult.
Seventy runners were not deterred by the water logged fields, muddy ground, a fast flowing river and wind which made for a spectacular course with many runners having slips and falls on their way to the finishing line but thankfully no injuries.
First M40 and overall winner was club captain Dylan Davies in a superb time of 49:23, second M40 with another great run was Simon Hall in 50:44, 2nd MOpen was Wyn Thomas with a great time of 51.10, whilst Dan Hooper had a fantastic race to finish 1st M50 in 51:25.
Daniel Jones had a good run to finish third MOpen in 53:11, Glyn Price had a confident run to finish as 2nd M50 in 53:15, Teifion Davies 54:55, Carwyn Davies 55:14, Mike Davies 56:11, Karl Cokburn 56:25, Matthew Walker 56:32, Owen Mc Conochie 57:20, Kevin Jones 60:34, George Eadon 64:00, Ian Williams 65:08, Geth Ap Phyllip 68:35, Mitch Readwin 69:37, Richard Marks 73:47, Tony Hall 76:44, Mick Taylor 78:21.
Leading the ladies home was Dee Jolly who was 1st F35 and 1st Lady overall in a stunning time of 58:11.
Alix Arndt had a great run in 63:23 and was 2nd F45 with Eleri Rivers taking 3rd spot in the F45 category with a good time of 65:35, Delyth Crimes 68:54, Liz Pugh 76:19, Michelle Billing 76:46, Andrea Smith 77:36, Sarah Puetz 80:45 and 2nd FOpen, Kerry Irwin Hall 84:04 and Claire Williams 86:59.
Dylan Davies, Daniel Jones and Dee Jolly also claimed 1st position in the Team Race.