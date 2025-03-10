THE fifth and final match of the J H Collins Gwent League took place at Brecon.
Sarn Helen Running Club mother and daughter Hannah and Talia Jones have competed in all five matches and both had great runs in their respective races,
Talia crossed the line in 15:18 with Hannah finishing in 29:39.
Lisbon Half Marathon is one of the six Super Halfs which many runners are now aspiring to complete.
The race starts on the Bridge 25 de Abril which is the only opportunity runners get to cross this iconic bridge on foot giving runners one of the most beautiful views of Lisbon, a flat, fast and scenic course following the shoreline.
Another mother and daughter duo Lou and Polly Summers made the journey to Lisbon along with five other runners who are members of Lou’s running group.
Polly had an impressive run in a time of 1:33:34 despite having a niggling foot injury and the ever consistent Lou finished in the top ten of the F55 category with an amazing time of 1:43:28.