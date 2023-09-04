Fold Withstyle the local Perks, Presteigne horse driven by grandson 12-year-old Jacob Bird sped away from the start and they maintained a good lead throughout the race. Ellen Lewis from Llanbister riding Luminite and Lola Mills also from Llanbister on her parent’s Olympics had a good battle for the places with Luminite just getting the better of Olympics. This was the first race for all three competitors and their smiling faces was a clear indication of their enjoyment.