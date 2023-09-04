RACING returned to Broadheath common on Saturday, a venue which has been the scene of many famous races over the years with the open track providing some exciting racing.
The first race of the day was a Novice race where the likeable Juicy Wiggle with her owner trainer Mark White on board, ran a cracking race to claim victory from the long-time leader Fold Megastar driven by his owner Lorna Bird part of the Perks Stable at Presteigne, while Ellavalad (Boxhall, Brecon) ran on well to be third.
In the second Novice race the gentle giant Black Mambo driven by Mathew Tromans for the Meaney family from Merthyr was first past the post, having led from early on. In second place was the fast finishing Ithon Papa (Lewis, Llanbister) with inches behind Talavary Crown (Greenway, Michaelchurch Eskley).
The Grade B was the next race, with Shane Eggerton from Norton Canon on his own Ayr Major in fine form after their mile and a half win last Monday, this time snatching victory from Goodtime Hal and his owner Richard Staples from Brecon, while the long-time leader Beg For Mercy and Ellie Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn had to be content with third.
With a full field of nine runners, the Grade A was always going to be a spectacular race and so it proved with several different horses leading on the first lap, but at the bell the small but sprightly Luminite swept into the lead with Lee Price on board to claim another resounding victory for the Collingwood team from Huntington.
In second was the super-hero veteran Lakeside Pan for John Elder from New Quay, while Dernol Yankee (Wozencraft, Llangurig) was third.
Three Baby Novice races followed with the first providing a win for the lightly raced Slingshot repeating his last week’s win, driven by trainer Andrew Hardwick for the Greenway family from Michaelchurch Eskley. Close behind in second was Disgwilfa Gem (Mason, Huntington) while Ithon Queen and Sam Reynolds from Orleton was third.
In the second race veteran Myfanwy Miles from Merthyr with her faithful Fold Take Flight, led from the start of the race. It wasn’t until half way up the home straight that Sally M with her delighted owner on board, Katy Davies from Orleton, managed to get to the lead, claiming their first victory. Fold Take Flight was a worthy second while Fold Withstyle (Perks, Presteigne) driven by daughter Lorna Bird was third.
The third race was another one decided in the last few yards as Begwyns Trust driven by Stephen Lloyd for brother Robin from Painscastle finished strongly in front of Easy Connection (Chettwr, Stourbridge) while Carrie on Doon (Morgan, Knighton) was third.
The first race after the break was the saddle class where the saddle specialist Easy Company, this week ridden by part-owner Laura Bevan from Llanddewi, claimed another victory from the ever-green George Gentle (Duggan, Howey), while Black Mambo (Meaney, Merthyr) on his first outing under saddle was third.
The next race provided one of the highlights of the afternoon, with the first Junior race of the season.
This gives the chance of the boys and girls who at home, often do a lot of the behind the scenes work of training horses, to show their developing skills, and enjoy the shear fun of racing.
Fold Withstyle the local Perks, Presteigne horse driven by grandson 12-year-old Jacob Bird sped away from the start and they maintained a good lead throughout the race. Ellen Lewis from Llanbister riding Luminite and Lola Mills also from Llanbister on her parent’s Olympics had a good battle for the places with Luminite just getting the better of Olympics. This was the first race for all three competitors and their smiling faces was a clear indication of their enjoyment.
In the Non Winner race Ithon Queen with owner Sam Reynolds from Orleton made up for often narrowly missing the top spot this time claiming first place, with the somewhat out of form Lawless (Duggan, Howey) in second, while Fold Take Flight and Myfanwy Miles from Merthyr claimed an enthusiastic third place.
The non whip was the next race, this was another popular race with eight entries. Rachel Bevan from Builth on her own Ceiron Spirit led for much of the way, but on the final straight there was a surge of horses with Goodtime Hal and Richard Staples from Brecon, over the line just in front of Fold Showman (Perks, Presteigne), while Ithon Papa (Rowlands, Rhayader) was third.
The final race of the day was the STAGBI Mare’s race over a measured mile, again it was a fascinating contest as some of the best mares took up the challenge. It was Juicy Wiggle driven by Andrew Hardwick for the ecstatic Mark White from Porthcawl who was first past the post with Zulu Warrior and Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn in second while third place could not be split between Dernol Black Satin (Frost, Pontypridd) and Llwyns Mercy (Collingwood, Huntington).
So after a really enjoyable day of racing we look forward to next week when trotting is the closing event of Beulah Show. This really is traditional trotting. Sadly this is the only show which still holds trotting races. Beulah Show, Saturday, 9 September, trotting starts about 4.30pm.
Results:
Novice – race 1: 1, Juicy Wiggle (Mark White) owned & trained White Porthcawl; 2, Fold Megastar; 3, Ellavalad. Time: 2:26.75
Novice – race 2: 1, Black Mambo (Mathew Tromans) owned & trained Meaney, Merthyr; 2, Ithon Papa; 3, Talavary Crown. Time: 2:33.46
Grade B: 1, Ayr Major (Shane Eggerton) owned & trained Eggerton, Norton Canon; 2, Goodtime Hal; 3, Beg For Mercy. Time: 2:26.36
Grade A: 1, Luminite (Lee Price) owned & trained Collingwood, Huntington; 2, Lakeside Pan; 3, Dernol Yankee. Time: 2:24.93
Baby Novice – race 1: 1, Slingshot (Andrew Hardwick) owned Greenway, Michaelchurch Eskley trained Hardwick Brecon; 2, Disgwylfa Gem; 3, Ithon Queen. Time: 2:38.42
Baby Novice – race 2: 1, Sally M (Katy Davies) owned & trained Davies Orleton; 2, Fold take Flight; 3, Fold Withstyle. Time: 2:37.27
Baby Novice – race 3: 1, Begwyns Trust (Stephen Lloyd) owned & trained Lloyd, Painscastle; 2, Easy Connection; 3, Carrie on Doon. Time: 2:36.41
Saddle: 1, Easy Company (Laura Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Llanddewi; 2, George Gentle; 3, Black Mambo. Time: 2:39.74
Junior: 1, Fold Withstyle (Jacob Bird) owned & trained Perks, Presteigne; 2, Luminite (Ellen Lewis); 3, Olympics (Lola Mills). Time: 2:45.21
Non Winners: 1, Ithon Queen (Sam Reynolds) owned & trained Reynolds, Orleton; 2, Lawless; 3, Fold Take Flight. Time: 2:32.92
Non Whip: 1, Goodtime Hal (Richard Staples) owned Staples Brecon trained Boxhall, Brecon; 2, Fold Showman; 3, Ithon Papa. Time: 2:30.18
STAGBI Mares’ race (1 mile): 1, Juicy Wiggle (Andrew Hardwick) owned & trained White Porthcawl; 2, Zulu Warrior Joint; 3, Dernol Black Satin and Llwyns Mercy 2:08.80