A SPECTACLE of squash was enjoyed at Aberystwyth Squash Club based out of Plascrug Leisure Centre over the weekend of 9-11 August.
The Orange Squash Aberystwyth Open presented by Searivers Leisure Ltd was the first professional squash event to come to Aberystwyth and Ceredigion, and one of the only professional events to take place in Wales in 2024.
As well as the professionals the event played host to an amateur graded event where players of all levels from all over the country came to Aberystwyth and played on the same courts as the pros.
The PSA Squash Tour satellite event and graded event attracted players from all over the world including England, Ireland, Australia, Brazil and Zimbabwe as well as well as a flock of players from Wales.
The weekend was a great success on and off the court, with dozens of locals coming to the courts to support their friends and family who were competing. Free pizza on the Saturday evening brought in some extra bums on seats.
Over 60 players and another 100 plus spectators crammed the viewing galleries at the courts all weekend and were fuelled by Flynns Coffee Van that was serving coffee all weekend.
In the graded events there was local success with Anna Sellen the runner up in the E Grade. Alice Jenkins and Caitlin Davies battled in the final of the D Grade with Alice winning 3-2; both players a product of the junior section at Aberystwyth Squash Club.
In the A Grade event, local coach and player Hugh Gibson played some of his best squash and upset the seedings, finishing third in the event, losing to the eventual winner.
In the pro event the final match came down to the top two seeds including local pro Rhys Evans and England’s Will Salter. It was Salter who sizzled in the final coming through 3-1 in an exhibition of thrilling squash, the best squash that the courts at Plascrug have ever witnessed.
Event organiser and Director of Squash at Aberystwyth Squash Club Damian Burgess said: “It has been an ambition of mine to bring professional squash to Aberystwyth since moving here in 2021.
“When I started working with local pro Rhys Evans in 2021, as well as our work on court and the gym to improve his squash we also spoke about bringing the pros to the town.
“It has been a long six months in the planning but with local businesses like Afan Cycles, Hafren Furnishers, Welsh Dragon Programming, Royal Pier, Red Squirrel Marketing and Orange Squash as well as Searivers Leisure Ltd we have been able to put together the prize money and bring the event here to Aberystwyth.
“The leisure centre and leisure centre staff have been a huge help too. We are already planning the next event and want to go bigger and better.
“We hope that by adding these events to the calendar we can bring in some extra income to the local economy with players and spectators needing accommodation and places to eat through the weekend.”
The event looks to build in the future and planning is underway to bring more events maybe at the end of this 2024 with multiple events looking to be placed in 2025.
If you were inspired by any of the squash you saw on the weekend then do head to the courts at Plascrug Leisure Centre or book a lesson at www.aberystwythsquash.club