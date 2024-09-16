THE annual Welsh Road Relay Championships were held at Pembrey Country Park with fantastic representation from Sarn Helen Running Club. Six junior and 16 adult reams were entered with 73 runners taking part.
All runners had fantastic times with the M55 team consisting of Mike Davies, Richard Swift and Glyn Price claiming the bronze award.
The Abersoch Half Marathon is ran over mixed terrain with the highlight being the last mile which is ran across Abersoch beach.
Ceinwen James was the sole Sarn Helen runner to compete and finished in 2hrs 14 minutes.
Dylan Davies in his debut year of track running had a superb end to the season competing for the first time in a 5,000m race at the British Masters Athletic Championships in Birmingham. Dylan was third in the M40 category in a new PB time of 17:43.
The Admiral Swansea Bay 10K is a flat, fast course along the beautiful sweep of Swansea Bay.
Dylan Lewis finished 3rd in the M40 category and 23rd overall out of almost 3,500 runners in a time of 34:07, Ollie George had a great race despite not feeling his best to finish in a time of 35:36 and the evergreen Richard Marks had a stunning run to finish 3rd in the M70 category in 44:36.