THE third and final race of the Poppit Sands 5K Series took place on 13 August with 92 runners including 15 from Sarn Helen.
Dylan Lewis was 1st overall and 1st M40 in 18:00 whilst Sam Harrison Paul showed he still had what it takes finishing in 4th position and 3rd OM.
Simon Hall was 2nd M40 in 19:12 and not far behind was George Eadon in 19:25. Mike Davies was 1st in the M50 in 20:11 with Rory Fairhurst hot on his heels in 20:14.
Dee Jolly was the 1st of the Sarn ladies to finish and 2nd F35 in 21:18, Kevin Jones was 3rd M50 in 22:28, Ian Williams 23:13, Stephen Kenworthy 25:1. Liz Pugh was 1st in the F55 category in 26:21 and secured herself a hat-trick of wins having also won the F55 category in the previous two races. Sarah Puetz 29:15, Maddy Eadon was 3rd YF in 29:50, Brian Kilsby 30:59 and Claire Williams 31:45. Rory Fairhurst was also fortunate to win second spot prizes over the series of races.
Ollie George was the sole representative for Sarn Helen at St Clears 10K and had a stunning race to finish 2nd overall and 1st U23 West Wales in a time of 35:50.
Ras Y Dewin is another local race ran in conjunction with Cwrtycadno show.
A challenging 4.8 miles fell run with almost 900ft of elevation set in stunning scenery, a superb course organised by Carwyn Davies.
Race winner was Dylan Davies in 36:22, Simon Hall was second in 37.31, Dee Jolly was 1st female and 3rd overall in 39:59, Gethin Ap Phylip 51:58, Mitch Readwin 53:10, Calvin Williams 54:20, Ben Hall 57:19, Tony Hall 57:20, Jane Holmes 62:57, Claire Williams 63:32, Liz Pugh 68:14 and Helen Willoughby 68:30.