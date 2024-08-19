Dee Jolly was the 1st of the Sarn ladies to finish and 2nd F35 in 21:18, Kevin Jones was 3rd M50 in 22:28, Ian Williams 23:13, Stephen Kenworthy 25:1. Liz Pugh was 1st in the F55 category in 26:21 and secured herself a hat-trick of wins having also won the F55 category in the previous two races. Sarah Puetz 29:15, Maddy Eadon was 3rd YF in 29:50, Brian Kilsby 30:59 and Claire Williams 31:45. Rory Fairhurst was also fortunate to win second spot prizes over the series of races.