Steady but surely is the name of the game for Sarn Helen Running Club Members so far this year.
Seven club members took their positions on the start line alongside another 61 runners at the annual Cil y Cwm Fell Race on 13 January.
Whilst this may only be a short distance race of four miles it is run over challenging terrain of open fields, wet forest areas, track/bridle ways over rocky ground with a steep descent off the mountain following an elevation of 800ft.
Sarn Helen runner and this year’s men’s captain Dylan Davies however mastered these conditions to cross the finish line in firsst place with a PB of 34.14 and also breaking the course record by one minute 28 seconds.
Veteran Glyn Price also had a fantastic race finishing in sixth place with a time of 35.47.
Great runs were also achieved by Owen McConochie, 10th place, 38.22, and Rory Fairhurst, 12th, 39.07
Dee Jolly finished in a time of 47.14 as she chose to enjoy this race by running with her sons Ben and Jacob.
Mick Taylor followed in a time of 53.39 whilst Sarah Puetz had a memorable race in a time of 54.22.
On 27 January, Dylan Lewis made the journey up to Abergynolwyn in the beautiful Eryri National Park to compete in the six-mile Tarrenhendre Fell Race, another course with challenging but typical fell/trail terrain of forest tracks and steep footpaths with an elevation of 2,000ft.
Dylan finished in 6th position overall out of a field of 107 runners and was 2nd in the M40 category with a fantastic time of 54.27.
Another club stalwart, Carwyn Davies, made his way over to the Royal Welsh Showground at Builth Wells to take part in the Resolution 5K Run, on 28 January, a two-lap course within the showground itself. A popular and well supported event saw Carwyn cross the line in 15th position with an amazing time of 19.19.
Many club runners are now busy training and following their personal training plans in preparation the for the up-and-coming races with distances ranging from 10k to marathon events.