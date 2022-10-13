Sarn Helen’s Dee Jolly wins her Pumsaint Half Marathon age category

Friday 14th October 2022 8:00 am
Pumsain tHalf marathon 2022
Dee Jolly was first lady in the F35 class, running here with Joe Summers (Rebecca Doswell )

Pumsaint Half Marathon is one of the highlights of the Sarn Helen Running Club year.

On 18 September 87 runners completed this challenging course in the sunshine.

Steffan Walker was the first local runner home, and second overall.

Dee Jolly was first lady in the F35 class.

The 6.5 mile race saw Calvin Williams finishing first with Harri Rivers winning the youth race.

Pumsaint half marathon 2022
Lou Summers leading Eleri River (Rebecca Doswell )
Pumsaint half marathon 2022
Jane Holmes (Rebecca Doswell )
Pumsaint Halfd maraethon 2022
Glyn Price leading Irfon Thomas (Rebecca Doswell )
Pumsaint Half Marathon 2022
Dylan Davies (Rebecca Doswell )
Sarn Helen half marathon 2022
Benedict O’Leary leading Mark Rivers, Kevin Jones and Arwyn Davies (Rebecca Doswell )
Pumsaint Half Marathon 2022
Alex Price (Rebecca Doswell )
