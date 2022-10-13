Sarn Helen’s Dee Jolly wins her Pumsaint Half Marathon age category
Dee Jolly was first lady in the F35 class, running here with Joe Summers (Rebecca Doswell )
Pumsaint Half Marathon is one of the highlights of the Sarn Helen Running Club year.
On 18 September 87 runners completed this challenging course in the sunshine.
Steffan Walker was the first local runner home, and second overall.
Dee Jolly was first lady in the F35 class.
The 6.5 mile race saw Calvin Williams finishing first with Harri Rivers winning the youth race.
Lou Summers leading Eleri River (Rebecca Doswell )
Jane Holmes (Rebecca Doswell )
Glyn Price leading Irfon Thomas (Rebecca Doswell )
Dylan Davies (Rebecca Doswell )
Benedict O’Leary leading Mark Rivers, Kevin Jones and Arwyn Davies (Rebecca Doswell )
Alex Price (Rebecca Doswell )
