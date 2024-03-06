THE Rhayader Hills were alive with the sound of pounding feet on tarmac, 10 of them belonging to five Sarn Helen Runners as they took to the starting line at the Rhayader Round The Lakes 10K and 30K races.
The 30K race was celebrating its 40th anniversary whilst the 10K race is still in it’s infancy having only replaced the five-mile race in 2021.
The 30K race attracted 388 runners, the challenging route took them around the beautiful Elan Valley, arguably one of the most scenic courses in the British Isles.
Weather conditions on the day were gruelling which would have hampered the stunning views as runners battled against the cold, rain and blizzards with only a few intermittent sunny spells.
The inclement weather conditions did not however prove too challenging for Mike Davies who secured first place in the V55 category in a fantastic time of 2:11:21.
Dee Jolly, Sarn Helen’s Queen of the Hills, ran an amazing race to finish third lady overall in a new PB time of 2:14:4.
Owen Mc Conochie ran an equally great race in a time of 2:23:20 and Rachel Stoddart proudly completed the race in 4:33:54.
Alexander Price was the sole Sarn Runner in the 10K race and finished in third place in the M40 category with an impressive time of 42:54.