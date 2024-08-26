SARN Helen Running Club’s Emma Palfrey competed at the British Sprint Triathlon Championships held recently at Mallory Park.
The event consisted of a 750m swim, 20km bike ride followed by a 5k run.
Emma had a fantastic race to win her age group by over 4 minutes and was 11th overall.
Emma is now the British Champion in the F40-44 category, an amazing achievement.
Ras Beca is a challenging five-mile fell race which sees runners having to overcome mud, hills and waterlogged ground to reach the finish line.
Two Sarn Helen members decided to take on this challenge, Wyn Thomas had a fantastic outing to finish 3rd overall in a time of 45.14 with Ormond Williams also overcoming the conditions crossing the line in 1.13.48.
Three members supported another local race at Cil y Cwm, an undulating five-mile race ran on country roads.
Steven Holmes crossed the line in 6th position in a time of 37.54, Mitch Readwin 45.38 and Jane Holmes was pleased with her overall time of 52.00.
Dylan Wyn secured another PB when he competed at the Charnwood AC Open Track 800M, finishing in a superb time of 2 minutes 15 second to claim 1st place in the M40 category.
Not content with doing one race, Dylan took on the double by also running in the 1,500m, again coming away with a category win in a fantastic time of 4 mins 43 secs.
Nigel Davies was merely doing a bit of parkrun tourism at Barmouth which happened to coincide with the Fairbourne Annual Race Train and could not resist the temptation to enter. It proved to be a good decision as he secured himself 3rd position in a great time of 17.52.
Dylan Lewis travelled to Bute Park in Cardiff to compete in the Adidas Podium Home Nations 5K and had a superb race to finish 3rd overall with a new PB time of 16.26.
The Narberth Nobbler 10K is a challenging race, an undulating course with over 1,000ft of elevation and ran on trail and road with runners having to combat streams and mud to reach the finish line.
Four brave Sarn Helen runners took on the challenge, Rory Fairhurst had an excellent run to finish 3rd overall in 56.57, Kevin Jones also had a great run in 64.00, Sarah Puetz finished in 1hr 22mins despite having a fall and Elin Jones using this as a training run for an up and coming triathlon event had a time of 1hr 24 minutes.
Claire Williams competed in the Amman Valley Sprint Triathlon, a 400m swim, 16K bike ride and a 5K run. Claire had a great race which she enjoyed and finished in a time of 1.22.06.