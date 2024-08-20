BARMOUTH & Dyffryn are still searching for their first point in the new MMP Central Wales North campaign after suffering a 4-1 home defeat against a strong Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant outfit on Saturday.
The visitors, who boast a 100% record with three wins in three outings, were in a good position at the break after two goals by James Burgess before the half hour mark.
The Wern Mynach hosts reduced the deficit through Flynn Gannon in the 54th minute but the visitors reduced their two-goal buffer when Billy Clarke beat home keeper David Jones six minutes later.
Llan underlined their superiority on the day with a stoppage time hat-trick strike by Burgess to take his tally to four league goals for the season.
Tywyn Bryncrug, who didn’t have a fixture over the weekend, won by the same margin last time out on the road at Dyffryn Banw in midweek.
Sion Ellis and David Jenkins gave the visitors the early initiative before Owain Jones replied from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time.
But Tywyn always looked the more potent attacking team and bounced back with goals by Iwan Richards and Ryan Dean to seal the three points.
Other results: Saturday, 17 August - Bishops Castle Town 2 Berriew 2; Forden United 4 Trewern United 2; Four Corsses 4 Montgomery Town 4.