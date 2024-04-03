LOCAL riders did well on the second round of the ET James Welsh Enduro Championship.
The Jack Frost Enduro organised by Rhayader Motor Club started with a capacity entry of 180 riders at the Saintswell MX and Enduro centre.
The going was tough on the 15-mile lap ridden five times by the expert class riders whilst the Clubmen and other classes rode three.
The Expert class saw Sion Evans from Cwmann, Lampeter take the win on the PAR Homes backed Fantic 125.
Another Lampeter rider, Carwyn Rosser from the Dyfed Dirt Bike Club, finished 7th in the competitive class, whilst Rhys Evans from NC Emlyn finished 16th.
In the Clubman Class, Shaun Richards from Cross Hands finished 8th whilst Alwyn Morgan from Llanwrda was 16th. Two places further down the order was Josh Johnson, again from Llanwrda, aboard a Beta 250. Carmarthen’s Lee Tayler finished 31st in class on a Sherco 300.
The Under 19s class saw Llandysul’s Harry Best claim 5th, whilst Delun Davies from Caio took the win in the Ladies class with Chrissie Harcourt from Llandeilo third.
In the over 50s, John Hunt claimed 7th whilst Gareth Davies from Lampeter, both DDBC members, finished 13th.
Justin Harcourt from Pencader finished 3rd in the Sportsman A class.
The overall winner was Championship rider Dan Mundell, Josh Gotts second and Alex Snow third.