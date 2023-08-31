Five brilliant tests, over 30 competitors and a superb location at Rhosfach Farm, north Pembrokeshire saw the super-fast Sion Penfold winning the overall gymkhana event once again.
The hotly contested tests around farm buildings and muddy tracks, organised by the Teifi Valley Motor Club, saw Aled Jones in second spot as he and Sion were head to head all day.
The Ladies section saw the unbeatable Amy Owens taking top spot, Kathryn Owens in second and Anwen Francis in third. The Over 50s was again neck and neck with Alex Garton taking home the trophy.
The juniors saw four boys going all out with Ioan Thomas and Henri Cynwyl battling it out throughout the day, with Ioan gaining first place, Henri in second, Curtis Griffiths in third and Ceiros John in fourth.
One of the organisers Wyn Lewis is over the moon that the gymkhana series is going from strength to strength.
He said: “I would just like to say a huge thank you to everyone for attending and the biggest of thanks to the Jenkins family of Rhosfach for letting us use their super facilities over the weekend. When we re-kindled the gymkhana following covid, we were looking at the usual 10ish entries, now we’re up to a solid 30. Yes, it’s a little overwhelming to see how it’s growing but hopefully everyone enjoyed and seeing people of all ages having fun certainly makes it worth it.”
The TVMC would like to thank the Jenkins family of Rhosfach, Katrina Davies for baking the array of cakes, Sue Davies for the hand-made trophies and Arjay Factors, Cardigan for its sponsorship.
The next gymkhana of 2023 will be held on 8 October at the Owens Arena, Mynachlog-ddu. This will be the penultimate round of this year’s gymkhana championship.