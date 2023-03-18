A Ceredigion council IT officer has secured his place in a sporting hall of fame after completing his latest global marathon.
Recognised as six of the world’s major marathons, those who complete them are rewarded with a six star medal and a place in the world marathon majors hall of fame.
Edd Land, 44, who is a member of Aberystwyth Athletic Club, recently completed the Tokyo Marathon, originally to be in 2020 but postponed due to the global Covid-19 Pandemic. This was his 6th and final star in the bid to be an official six star finisher, a treasured accolade.
He was duly awarded the prestigious prize after previously qualifying for and completing the 26.2 mile courses at London, Berlin, Chicago, Boston and New York in a total time of 17.27.26.
Having started his marathon journey nine years ago at the Manchester Marathon, little did he think at the time he would go on to complete the six world marathon major races.
He said: “Up until 2012, powerlifting was my sport of choice, not the best of matches for a would-be long distance runner. But I started running in 2012 and completed my first half marathon in Cardiff that year, and I was hooked.
“I ran my first marathon in Manchester in 2014, then did London and Berlin before setting myself the target of completing all six. My wife, Lina, who also runs, and I used the races as a bit of an excuse to travel the globe and fit in some running so the sport has given us some great life experiences.
“With two small children at home now though, the travel has become more of a solo effort, especially with Tokyo, and I am fortunate to have the support of my family.”
Although he is an athletic globetrotter, Aberystwyth is never far from his thoughts.
“I’ve run all majors in the blue vest of Aberystwyth Athletic Club and take the Welsh flag with me to all international events. It’s a great talking point as I very often meet people who have been to Aber or have family near Aber. It seems Aber reaches far and wide.
“I also have a debt of gratitude to fellow Aber runners, people like James Thomas, Shelley Childs, George Eadon and Jon Burrows who have shared many of my running miles forming a solid friendship, as well as many others.”
Edd has also used a lot of his experience and training (UK Athletics Level 2 Coach and Event Group Endurance Running Coach) to help others achieve their goals, from simple tips and general advice, right down to fully supported and individually tailored marathon and half marathon training plans.
So is it time to put the running shoes back in the cupboard and have a well earned rest?
“I am looking forward to having some time with my family and although no long distance trips are planned, I do have Manchester and London Marathons in the diary for April. The London race will be my 46th marathon putting me around mid way to my long term goal to complete, and be a member of the 100 Marathon Club. But I’m not actively chasing this, it will just happen naturally (I hope).”
And looking to the future he still has one dream.
“My all time hero and inspiration is Kenyan runner, Eliud Kipchoge, his mental focus control and dedication is incredible and he does everything with such a humble approach. I’d love to run with him one day and have a chat, but I suspect I would be pretty breathless so he would need to do most of the talking.”