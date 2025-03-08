LLANDYSUL Snooker club hosted the Ceredigion Individual Singles competition sponsored by Dai Morgan on Sunday, 2 March.
There was a very strong turnout of the leagues best players, and a very high standard of snooker played through the day.
After a hard day of competition, the final was competed by Gwynant Ellis and Rhydian ap Owen, both of Penparcau Snooker Club.
Rhydian took the first frame with excellent breaks of 56 and 71, but Gwynant came back strongly taking the next two hard fought frames to claim the title.