PENPARCAU Snooker Club Penparcau Snooker Club is celebrating a double success – the installation of a refurbished Riley Aristocrat snooker table and the selection of one of its top players to the Welsh amateur snooker team.
Thanks to a generous £3,500 contribution from the Penparcau Hall Committee, the club has been able to upgrade to a professional-grade table with steel block cushions – the same model used in major tournaments.
Adding to the excitement, local player Rhydian ap Owen has been chosen to represent Wales at amateur level.
A long-time member of the club, Rhydian’s dedication and calm style have made him a key figure in the local snooker scene.
Club chairman Peter McGarrigle said: “We’re immensely proud of Rhydian’s achievement. It’s a huge boost for him, the club, and the wider community.
“The Hall Committee’s generous support has helped us create a first-class facility for players of all levels.”
The club hopes Rhydian’s success will inspire more local players to take up the sport and make Penparcau a hub for snooker in the Aberystwyth area.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.