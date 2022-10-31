Solberg calls for Wales Rally GB to be reinstated in World Rally Championship

Chasing him for the overall win of the event which was the final British Rally Championship round was Ruari Bell whose second place in the rally behind Solberg also confirmed his second place in the 2022 BRC. With the wet and muddy conditions in mind the 22-year old rising star commented: “Its been such a difficult weekend out on the stages and we had three podiums on the trot now and so to end our year with a (BRC) win is great.”