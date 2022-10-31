Solberg calls for Wales Rally GB to be reinstated in World Rally Championship
Subscribe newsletter
SWEDEN’S Oliver Solberg won Saturday’s Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally in spectacular style and called for World Rally Championship round Wales Rally GB to be reinstated.
Praising the Conwy county special stages at Nebo, Brenig, Alwen, Clocaenog, and Penmachno as among the best in the world he said: “The roads here are spectacular. It’s a shame they’re not in the World Rally Championship anymore as they’re some of the best roads in the world. It definitely needs a place in the WRC.”
The 21 year old WRC competitor, son of former World champion Petter Solberg dazzled the crowds who flocked to North Wales for the event with an eye catching display of his driving skills last exhibited in the region when he competed on Wales Rally GB in 2019.
Chasing him for the overall win of the event which was the final British Rally Championship round was Ruari Bell whose second place in the rally behind Solberg also confirmed his second place in the 2022 BRC. With the wet and muddy conditions in mind the 22-year old rising star commented: “Its been such a difficult weekend out on the stages and we had three podiums on the trot now and so to end our year with a (BRC) win is great.”
The rally was also a round of the MRF Tyres British Trials and Rally Drivers Championship, and the Motorsport UK Pirelli Ravenol Welsh Championshipand Doncaster driver Matthew Hirst and co-driver Declan Drew rounded off a very successful season by clinching the title in both championships.
An interesting addition to the Cambrian’s offer this year was the Tata Elxsi Bowler Challenge, which saw ten competitors in identical Land Rover Defenders hone their driving skills on the challenging special stages.
Another new addition to the rally’s format was the inclusion of two night stages in the Nebo area of the Conwy Valley on the Friday night, which were highly praised by the BRC and Bowler Championship competitors who enjoyed the challenge of competing on closed roads before tackling the contrasting gravel forest stages the next day.
Thousands of spectators flocked to view the event with all the official car parks close to the stages being sold out and hundreds watching the ceremonial start and finish of the event on Llandudno promenade.
The awards were presented by Conwy County Council’s cabinet member for leisure and culture, Cllr Aaron Wynne who thanked the North Wales Car Club for organising a high quality event which had helped boost the local economy and commented: “We’re delighted to be the host county for the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally again this year. It’s an event that closely fits the aims of our event’s strategy by extending the winter tourism offer.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |