SUMMER has returned, so the return of the traditional local racing scene is welcomed.
Trotting has been part of the Wales equine calendar for many years and continues to attract its dedicated followers.
The start of the season is on the all weather track at Amman Valley on 18 May, this is just over the hill from Llangadog which was the first meeting of the season for over a century, although sadly is no longer.
There are good entries on the card, especially for the younger horses, these ready to make their names, and become crowd favourites, as they climb the racing ladder.
The entries are a mixture of horses returning from last season, as well as new horses starting out in their careers.
There are also new owners, one is the Munro family from Bridgend who are returning after several years on the bylines.
There are eight entries in the Nursery class which is the race designed to introduce either horses or drivers to the sport.
When the horses progress into proper racing, they race in the Baby Novice class this has even more runners, with some newcomers taking on last year’s stars.
Holy Oaks training Stables looks to have some good chances, the new name building on the success of the Tracy Gale & Dai Arrowsmith partnership of previous years and maybe home advantage will be a factor.
It is always good to watch the progress of all the horses from year to year and to meet up with everyone after the winter.
This meeting really looks to be full of interest and will launch the new season, which will hopefully go down as one of the best.