Coming into stage six on equal time with Oscar Onley (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) after a showdown on Willunga Hill, it was always going to come down to the wire on Mount Lofty. Brilliant teamwork all day put Israel – Premier Tech’s Williams in the perfect position on the third and final ascent and from there, it was a show of pure class from the Welshman, who surged ahead in the final 250 meters to take the victory in the leader’s ochre jersey and secure the overall win.