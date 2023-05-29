CAPEl Dewi cyclist Stevie Williams was emotional after completing the gruelling 21-stage, 3,448km Giro d’Italia on Sunday.
Williams suffered a crash in the first week but showed his grit and determination to bounce back to contribute fully and help his team.
After completing the individual time trial Stage 20 at the top of Mount Lussari before the final day processional stage to Rome, the Israel-Premier Tech rider said: “Stage 4 and that accident was a bit unlucky but it’s great to be here in one piece and carry on with the Giro.
“From staring down in Aberystwyth when I was young, now I’m on top of a mountain in the Giro and on the way to Rome.
“I’m incredibly proud and happy to be here.”
And after finishing in Rome he voiced his appreciation for messages of support received: “I’d like to thank everyone who has been sending messages and everyone at home who has supported me. Thank you for your support, it goes a long way.”
He added: “It’s been emotional. It was nice to finish here in Rome.
“It’s been three weeks with a lot of ups and downs, but I’m so proud and happy to finish here.
On a highlight of the tour he added: “I think how the team has come together; young boys racing their bikes with confidence.
“And we can see with some of the results we’ve had over the three weeks that we’re here and we’re in a good position and we’ll move on to good things in the upcoming races.
“We’ll sit down and see what’s next now, but certainly a bit of time to relax, to recharge the batteries .
“But at the minute, I’ll be back racing on the bike on the Challenge Ventoux on 13 June.”