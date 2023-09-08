Off the back of his recent win at the Arctic Race of Norway, Capel Dewi's Stevie Williams has signed a contract extension with Israel – Premier Tech through to 2025.
late addition to IPT’s 2023 rider roster, 27-year-old Williams quickly felt at home in the team and has gone from strength to strength throughout the season.
“I settled in very well at IPT as I knew a lot of the riders prior to signing with the team which made the transfer a lot easier. It didn’t take long to feel at home and settled in and I have a great relationship with the staff and riders on the team,” said Williams.
After being part of the team’s successful Giro d’Italia, Williams showed his mid-season form with third at the British Road Race Championships, narrowly missing a stage win at the Tour de Wallonie before going on to win a stage and the General Classification in Norway. Now, Williams in hungry for more.
“I’m excited to renew my contract for a few more years with the team. I’m happy and racing well in a good environment where I can continue to progress and race the biggest races in the world.
"Having raced well mainly through the summer and into autumn, I want to continue to improve by winning more consistently and having a real impact on the team moving forward for the coming years.”
IPT Sports Manager Rik Verbrugghe explains it was an easy decision to extend Williams’ contract.
He said: “Stevie is a talented cyclist with a lot of potential and in addition to that, he is a great teammate who really contributes to the team dynamic.
"Stevie has quickly become a core part of our climbing group and he was instrumental in helping Mike Woods win in Occitanie, so it was fantastic to see him have his own success with the win in Norway after working hard for the team all season.
"We believe Stevie hasn’t yet reached his full potential and we look forward to working with him in the coming years to really see what he can do at the stage races and Grand Tours."
IPT owner Sylvan Adams reiterates Verbrugghe’s words, highlighting Williams’ promising future.
He said: “I am so happy to be renewing Stevie’s contract.
"We took a flier when Stevie’s former team B&B crashed and burned. Stevie returned the confidence with strong riding at the Giro in support of Derek Gee and winning the Arctic Tour of Norway.
"I’m proud to have Stevie signing for a long term. Your cycling family appreciates you and we have a lot more in our future.”