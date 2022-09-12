Strong finish by Dernol Yankee to take Grade A at Beulah Show
Subscribe newsletter
Beulah Show provided a traditional race meeting to complete a very successful show which enjoyed some rather uncharacteristic sunshine to conclude the day’s activities.
The first race was the first division of the Baby Novice where Shane Eggerton had the drive on the talented Ithon Prince owned by long-time supporters the Duggan family from Howey with a brilliant patient drive they came home in front of Blackberry (Williams, Llanafan) and Easy Connection (Chetter, Cannock).
In the second Baby Novice it was another talented horse which has lately settled into his racing as Fold Showman driven by Oliver (OJ) Jones for the Perks family from Presteigne claimed another victory in front of Ithon Papa (Rowlands, Rhayader) while Fold Take Flight and owner Myfanwy Miles from Merthyr hung on gallantly to be third.
In the Novice race it was the improving Immortal Storm (Harris, Merthyr) driven by Steve Lloyd from Painscastle who led from start to finish with Lanehouse Girl (Lewis, Llanbister) a few lengths away in second while Victoria Penlan (Thomas, Pontypridd) was third.
The Grade B race was the next on the card with another impressive drive by Shane Eggerton from Norton Canon, this time with his own horse Ayr Major, as they settled at the front and led over the finish line, despite the efforts of Kentucky Roam (Perks, Presteigne) who finished second with Half Penny (Lloyd, New Radnor) in third.
The final race of the evening was the Grade A in which new recruit Whiskyandwater owned by Fran Morgan from Knighton led for the whole of the race, but on the last 50 yards the talented Dernol Yankee driven by Andrew Hardwick swept passed to claim victory for his owner Edward Wozencraft from Llangurig, with the fast finishing Easy Company (Bevan, Llanddewi) in third.
So on the penultimate race meeting of the season we head to the finale which is a charity race meeting at Ivington on Saturday starting at 1.30pm.
Results:
Baby Novice – race 1
1 Ithon Prince (Shane Eggerton) owned & trained Duggan, Howey 2 Blackberry 3 Easy Connection Time: 2:25.56
Baby Novice – race 2
1 Fold Showman (Oliver (OJ) Jones owned & trained Perks, Presteigne 2 Ithon Papa 3 Fold Take Flight Time: 2:27.65
Novice
1 Immortal Storm (Stephen Lloyd) owned Harris Merthyr trained Arrowsmith, Bronllys 2 Lanehouse Girl 3 Victoria Penlan Time: 2:28.43
Grade B
1 Ayr Major (Shane Eggerton) owned & trained Eggerton Norton Canon 2 Kentucky Roam 3 Half Penny Time: 2:20.34
Grade A
1 Dernol Yankee (Andrew Hardwick) owned Wozencraft Llangurig trained Hardwick Brecon 2 Whiskyandwater 3 Easy Company Time: 2:17.9
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |