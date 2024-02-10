It proved to be a successful day of running for Sarn Helen with the Veteran Team coming home in 1st position overall in an impressive time of 3hrs 31mins 22secs. Team members were Dylan Lewis 38 min 13secs, Simon Hall 41mins 22secs, Dylan Davies 42mins 21 secs, Mike Davies 44mins 41secs and Glyn Price 44mins 45 secs. Although there were no individual prizes, Dylan Lewis was the fastest runner of the day.