Following an absence of three years, the much anticipated and eagerly awaited Team Pursuits Event returned on 4 February, held for the first time in Maenclichog. 27 teams took part, four of which represented Sarn Helen Running Club.
Weather conditions were far from perfect with runners having to battle against fog, light drizzle and a strong facing headwind.
Covering a distance of 6.6 miles, the race started and finished at the village hall, taking runners along country lanes to complete a circular loop, an undulating course with gradual climbs and welcoming downhills.
It proved to be a successful day of running for Sarn Helen with the Veteran Team coming home in 1st position overall in an impressive time of 3hrs 31mins 22secs. Team members were Dylan Lewis 38 min 13secs, Simon Hall 41mins 22secs, Dylan Davies 42mins 21 secs, Mike Davies 44mins 41secs and Glyn Price 44mins 45 secs. Although there were no individual prizes, Dylan Lewis was the fastest runner of the day.
Sarn Helen Mixed Team were 3rd overall and 2nd in their category in an equally amazing time of 3hrs 44mins 33secs. Team members were Sam Harrison, Carwyn Davies, George Eadon, Eleri Rivers and Dee Jolly. Dee Jolly was also 2nd fastest lady overall in a fantastic time of 45mins 25secs with the fastest lady being Great Britain and N.I. runner Caryl Edwards.
Sarn Helen Men’s Team comprising of Arwyn Davies, Mitch Readwin, Owen McConochie, Mike Taylor and Sarn’s youngest runner of the day Hamza Orme fought hard and finished in 8th place and 4th in category with a great time of 4hrs 15mins 51secs.
Last but not least of Sarn’s teams was the Ladies Team consisting of Lou Summers, Helen Willoughby, Pam Carter, Mariola Ponomarov and this year’s proud Ladies Captain Liz Pugh. They finished in a respectable time of 4hrs 47mins 53 secs, 19th overall and 4th in category.