This week, the first race was the Grade B in which Luminite on his first outing of the season set off with determination, guided by the experienced Lee Price driving for Liz Collingwood from Huntington. They dictated the race winning in fine style. In second was last week’s winner Goodtime Hal this week driven by Lynne Boxhall for owner Richard Staples from Merthyr while the stylish Kentucky Roam (Perks, Presteigne) was third.