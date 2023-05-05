The third and final of the junior races was the under 18s and, with it also being a selection race for the Welsh international team, the stakes were high. First across the line was top junior Iwan Thomas of Carmarthen and District AC, who was followed by clubmate Finley Bruce and then Aled Breeze of Maldwyn Harriers completing the podium. Winner of the girl’s race was Beca Bown, older cousin of Martha, of Menai Track & Field. She was followed by MacKenzie McCourt of Maldwyn Harriers in second and Cara Scott of Menai Track & Field in third.