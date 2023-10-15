Tough competition, challenging tests and close results saw competitors going head to head in the sixth round of the Teifi Valley Motor Club Gymkhana Championships at the weekend.
Held at Owens Arena, Mynachlogddu by kind permission of Gary Owens and family, the day was full of thrills and spills and attracted a few new spectators.
The overall winner of the event on Sunday was Aled Jones who battled it out to the very end against Sion Penfold.
Both showed incredible skills but it was Aled’s faultless rounds and accuracy over all the tests that gave him the lead.
The Ladies section once more saw Amy Owens winning the class and Katrina Davies in second with her fastest times to date.
The Over 50s class saw Alex Garton taking the winning spot, Dilwyn John in second and Huw Griffiths in third.
The tests proved very challenging throughout the day, more so in the Junior Section with several flat tyres along the way affecting times.
Winner of the Junior section Henri Cynwyl again had mechanical difficulties and so did Curtis Griffiths in second spot with Ioan Thomas in third with petrol problems on the final run. But all these difficulties made the competition far more interesting and competitive.
TVMC Secretary Olwen Davies said: “What a day of competition! The pressure is definitely on now with only one event left in the 2023 calendar at Pantgwyn.
“Everyone has worked so hard to get these gymkhanas off the ground and its great seeing the gymkhana community growing.
“More and more competitors are attending on a monthly basis and it’s great to see new people taking part especially the juniors who all rally around to help each other. Everyone is so keen and going out to buy cars, it’s a lot of fun at grassroots level.”
The final gymkhana event of 2023 will be held on Sunday, 19 November at Pantgwyn Quarry, Moylegrove near Cardigan.