THE Teifi Valley Motor Club Production Car Autotest held at Tŷ Mawr near Crymych was a successful one for father and son Wyn and Llŷr Mathias as they both fought hard all day to take the winning titles in both the Open and Junior sections, writes Anwen Francis.
Six tight and twisty tests pushed every competitor’s skills to the limit, and with a few not making it round due to mechanical issues and a few bumps and scratches, the day saw times chop and change.
Taking first spot and overall was Wyn Mathias, hot on his heels and with only 0.2 of a second between them was Aled Jones with Gethin Jones in third position. The Ladies saw Amy Owens in first, Katrina Davies in second and Lowri Phillips in third.
The Over 50s section saw Alex Garton in his MX5 taking the win, with Emyr Davies in second.
The Junior section was hotly contested too, with Llŷr Mathias in first, Ifan Rees in second (on his first ever production car autotest with the TVMC) and Henri Cynwyl in third spot.
Other junior member drivers battling it out were Owen Hand, Dion Davies, Hedd Mathias, Ceiros John and Poppy Collins with Harvey Jukes sitting in the navigator seat for Gethin Jones.
The Junior section is growing in popularity and when not competing, members are taking on marshalling roles. Ioan Thomas spent his day marshaling with TVMC Chairman Peter Lewis.
Sion Penfold, one of the organisers is looking forward to the next event: “The autotest was very successful with another healthy entry of close to 40.
“It was a pleasure to see so many juniors entering and enjoying themselves on the challenging tests. It was very tight in places, so made it an interesting and challenging day for all.
“Thanks again to all who helped with the event, all the competitors and Owain Rees Tŷ Mawr for the use of the land.”
The TVMC would like to thank all marshals, the Rees Family for the use of the buildings and land, Sue Davies for the trophies, Arjay Factors for the sponsorship and Katrina Davies for the refreshments.
The next Teifi Valley Motor Club Production Car Autotest will be held on Sunday, 28 July at Owens Arena, Mynachlogddu, SA66 7RU.