Hundreds of messages of congratulations have flooded in from all over the globe following the Teifi Valley Motor Club Secretary, Olwen Davies, receiving the Wilkinson Sword Award for her contribution to the world of motorsport, writes ANWEN FRANCIS.
At the Metropole Hotel, Llandrindod, Olwen, soon to be the Mayor of Cardigan town in May this year, was over the moon to be acknowledged for her hard work and dedication.
Olwen, from Cardigan, has been involved with motorsport since she was a teenager and is the third Teifi Valley Motor Club member to have been honoured in this way by the Welsh Association of Motor Clubs.
Presented with the Sword by S4C Ralio presenter Howard Davies, Olwen was described as “dedicated to the world of motorsport” and Howard added that he was “very, very, very proud” to declare her as the 2024 recipient.
Referred to as ‘Mrs Teifi Valley,’ Olwen was surprised and delighted to have been chosen for the award.
She said: “It’s just thrilling to see my name on the awards list. Megan Lewis from TVMC was awarded the Sword in 1980 and Gareth ‘Jaffa’ in 2021. I’m very honoured,” said Olwen who has received over 300 facebook messages of congratulations from friends near and far.
Olwen is a very familiar face in the world of all motorsport and takes delight in marshalling and helping out as much as possible.
“I find motorsport interesting, and I’ve made many friends over the years. I like all sorts of motorsport and I remember my interest was ignited when I dragged my dad, Glanville, out to watch.
“We owned the Cawdor Hotel in Newcastle Emlyn back in the early days and the Cilwendeg Rally would finish at the hotel when drivers and navigators had their breakfasts.
“I remember frying eggs for them all and in 1984, I took part in the Cilwendeg as a driver and was excluded for not stopping at a giveway and I haven’t driven competitively since,” laughed Olwen, who wouldn’t have it any other way.
In July 1988, Olwen became the secretary of the Teifi Valley Motor Club – one of the biggest and most respected Motorclubs in the UK.
“I don’t drive anymore,” said Olwen. “But I do enjoy marshalling road events and taking gymkhana results.
“I spend a lot of my weekends marshalling at various events across the country. It’s my life,” said Olwen who was inspired by her brother Gwynfor to take up the hobby.
Over the years, Olwen has been a Staffing Officer for Wales Rally GB. She was very involved with Rali Bro Myrddin (a stage event), Dale stages, Bro Preseli, the Cilwendeg and in more recent years, Rali Ceredigion in Aberystwyth.
“Rallying has taken me to several parts of the UK and further afield. I wouldn’t have visited India and Scotland if it wasn’t for rallying and everyone is so supportive,” said a delighted Olwen who will ensure her Sword has pride of place in her home.