Sadly this year there were only two runners, but it was still an interesting race as the young mare Best in Flight (Gale, Gorslas) took advantage of her position on the gate to make it difficult for the Grade A Whiskyandwater with his owner Fran Morgan from Knighton on board to catch them, but on the last lap the staying power of the open horse gave Fran her first taste of victory since her return to the sulky seat following an accident 18 months ago.