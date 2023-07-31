On Saturday all roads led to Penybont for the prestigious race meeting, the oldest in Wales which acquired its nickname of the Wembley of Wales a 100 years ago and still retains its iconic standing. Although the weather threatened to be showery the afternoon went off without anyone getting wet.
The first race was the nursery which is for inexperienced horses and it was Fran Morgan from Knighton’s young horse Carrie on Doon driven by Andrew Hardwick which was first past the post ahead of the improving Dollars Dream (Lloyd, Gladestry) while Manceys Deuce (Reynolds, Orleton) was third.
In the first Novice heat, the impressive Talavary Crown provided trainer driver Andrew Hardwick with a quick double for long time supporter Russell Greenway from Michaelchurch Eskley. In second was Juicy Wiggle (White, Porthcawl) while recently promoted Ceiron Spirit (Bevan, Builth) was third.
The stunning Dernol Black Satin driven by Perry Thomas for the Frost family from Pontypridd took the second Novice heat, ahead of the backmarker Lanehouse Girl (Bowen, Llanbister) with Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) in third.
The front running Ellavafella with owner Andrew Bevan from Builth Wells on board took the first heat of the Grade B while Victoria Penlan and his owner Perry Thomas from Pontypridd was second with the ever reliable Ayr Major (Eggerton, Norton Canon) in third.
Zulu Warrior with owner Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn in the seat on her first run in open company took the second Grade B heat ahead of the back marker Luminite (Collingwood, Huntington) while Crosshill Cadilac (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) was third.
The Grade A race was a straight race but provided plenty of excitement as the 14-year-old Peter Pan of racing, Lakeside Pan swept over the line in front driven by Mathew Tromans and cheered on by lifetime supporter his thrilled owner, John Elder of New Quay. In second was Dernol Yankee (Wozencraft, Llangurig) while the front running Llwyns Mercy (Collingwood, Huntington) held on to be third.
There were three Baby Novice races and in the first the talented Ithon Papa guided by trainer Steve Lewis swept through the finish to give the Rowland family from Rhayader a thrilling win ahead of three-year-old Red Cash (Sargeant, Newbridge) with Sally M (Davies, Orleton) in third.
Best in Flight made light of her trail in the second race to sprint home for the Tracy Gale and David Arrowsmith team from Gorslas, while Red Regal (Lloyd, New Radnor) had to be content with second and Disguilfa Gem (Mason, Gladestry) on her season’s debut was third.
In the third race the aptly named Fold Megastar owned by Lorna Bird from Evenjobb and driven by Oliver Jones overcame their back mark to claim victory from the improving Ithon Queen (Hawkes, Orleton) while Briwyns Saturn (Rowlands, Rhayader) ran well in third. Both Best in Flight and Fold Megastar now progress into the Novice section.
After the break the traditional saddle race provided a very competitive race of five runners. Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) produced a brilliant run under the guidance of young Ceri Bevan to claim victory from Happy Hands (Meaney, Merthyr) with Ellie Tromans on board while Easy Company, another horse from the Bevan stable with Laura Bevan in the saddle, was third.
In the Dash it was Beg For Mercy with owner Ellie Tromans in the seat who won from Lawless (Duggan, Howey) with Bethany (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) in third.
In the Novice Final the striking Dernol Black Satin owned by Frost, Pontypridd trained by Arrowsmith, Gorslas and driven by Perry Thomas ran a calculated race to win ahead of the fast finishing Juicy Wiggle (White, Porthcawl) while Talavary Crown (Greenway, Michaelchurch Eskley swept into third.
In the Grade B the backmarker Luminite driven by Oliver Jones and greatly assisted by owner Elizabeth Collingwood shouting him on, swept past the finishing post in front of the front running Ellavafella (Bevan, Builth Wells) while Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) was third.
The final race of the day was the mile and a half. This race has been on the programme from the very first meeting held in 1921.
Sadly this year there were only two runners, but it was still an interesting race as the young mare Best in Flight (Gale, Gorslas) took advantage of her position on the gate to make it difficult for the Grade A Whiskyandwater with his owner Fran Morgan from Knighton on board to catch them, but on the last lap the staying power of the open horse gave Fran her first taste of victory since her return to the sulky seat following an accident 18 months ago.
The final accolade of the afternoon was the presentation of the Colin Davies memorial cup to the winning drive. Colin was commentator for many years and became known as the voice of Welsh trotting, and the cup was presented by his daughters, Tracey and Sue.
So at the end of a very interesting day of racing, racing returns on Friday, 11 August at 5pm when the re-scheduled New Radnor meeting will be held.
Results:
Nursery: 1, Carrie on Doon (Andrew Hardwick) owned Morgan, Knighton trained Hardwick, Brecon; 2, Dollars Dream; 3, Manceys Deuce. Time: 2:50.1
Novice – heat 1: 1, Talavary Crown (Andrew Hardwick) owned Greenway Michaelchurch Eskley trained Hardwick Brecon; 2, Jicy Wiggle; 3, Ceiron Spirit. Time: 2:35.8
Novice - heat 2: 1, Dernol Black Satin (Perry Thomas) owned Frost, Pontypridd trained Arrowsmith Gorslas; 2, Lanehouse Girl; 3, Carrie on Fred. Time: 2:35.7
Grade B – heat 1: 1, Ellavafella (Andrew Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Builth Wells; 2, Victoria Penlan; 3, Ayr Major. Time: 2:36.4
Grade B – heat 2: 1, Zulu Warrior (Mathew Tromans) owned & trained Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn; 2, Luminite; 3, Crosshill Cadilac. Time: 2:33.7
Grade A: 1, Lakeside Pan (Mathew Tromans) owned Elder New Quay trained Bevan Llanddewi; 2, Dernol Yankee; 3, Llwyns Mercy. Time: 2:30.5
Baby Novice – race 1: 1, Ithon Papa (Steve Lewis) owned Rowlands, Rhayader trained Lewis Llanbister; 2, Red Cash; 3, Sally M. Time: 2:41.30
Baby Novice – race 2: 1, Best in Flight (David Arrowsmith) owned Gale, Gorslas trained Arrowsmith, Gorslas; 2, Red Regal; 3, Disgwylfa Gem. Time: 2:41.2
Baby Novice – race 3: 1, Fold Megastar (Oliver Jones) owned Bird Evenjobb trained Perks, Presteigne; 2, Ithon Queen; 3, Briwyns Saturn. Time: 2:41.5
Saddle: 1, Ontop Shouda Cuda (Ceri Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Llanddewi; 2, Happy Hands; 3, Easy Company. Time: 2:37.4
Dash: 1, Beg For Mercy (Ellie Tromans) owned & trained Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn; 2, Lawless; 3, Bethany. Time: 1:40
Novice Final: 1, Dernol Black Satin (Perry Thomas) owned Frost, Pontypridd trained Arrowsmith Gorslas; 2, Juicy Wiggle; 3, Talavary Crown. Time: 2:36.7
Grade B Final: 1, Luminite (Oliver Jones) owned & trained Collingwood, Huntington; 2, Ellavafella; 3, Zulu Warrior. Time: 2:32.9
Mile & a half: 1, Whiskyandwater (Fran Morgan) owned & trained Morgan, Knighton; 2, Best in Flight. Time: 3:53.8