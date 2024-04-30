MUDDY, slippery whites and narrow Pembrokeshire lanes ensured a thrilling Rali Bro Preseli 2024 for all. With 75 novice crews taking part over the weekend, the challenging route saw the drivers and navigators tackling the winding roads of Mynachlog-ddu and the hills of north Pembrokeshire, writes Anwen Francis.
With a few not finishing the event due to mechanical issues, it was local contractor Tim Hand who pulled out all the stops to be crowned the winner, with Aled Jones stepping in as his last-minute navigator.
20 years ago, Teifi Valley Motor Club member Tim, competed in his first ever Rali Bro Preseli in his father’s Ford Sierra. In 2016, Tim won the novice event with Jason Davies in the navigator’s seat and over the weekend, father of three Tim, made his third Bro Preseli Rally again a winning one. Tim won the event in 2017, but as he was running car 1, he wasn’t eligible for an award.
“I've done the Bro Preseli many times over the years and after managing to convince my brother Chris to lend me his Escort, the night finally arrived, and I headed out in Car 3. After a quick change of navigators on Friday due to illness, Aled stepped in, and we were ready to go,” said Tim, who still can’t believe the result.
“My aim for the Bro Preseli was to go and have a good night of fun, and I put the thought of any result out of the window. With only driving the car from Cardigan to Crymych that day, I knew I'd have a lot to learn.
“The first half of the route was brilliant and with plenty of nice whites, I was slowly getting comfortable with the car. To find out we were leading at petrol by 41 seconds was a shock. Our plan was to try and maintain the lead, enjoy and get to the finish. But, after landing sideways after a crest on Dina's mountain, we hit something pretty hard and bent the steering arm.
“It was now just a case of getting to the finish and maintaining a steady run for the remaining two selectives. To our surprise, at the finish, we had kept our lead and won.”
Sitting in the navigator seat, was father of two Aled, who navigated on the Preseli five years ago and came away in fifth position. He’s now waiting for his eldest son Mostyn to navigate before he competes in the driving seat himself.
A delighted Aled said: “I had an absolute blast sitting with Tim and the rally certainly didn’t disappoint either! The route was a testing challenge with some great whites and farmyards and ran smoothly. It was a credit to the club and organisers, and a special thanks to them for their time and efforts. To have so many finishers says it all.”
Tim would like to thank all Teifi Valley Motor Club organisers and marshals for an outstanding event.
He concluded: “Thank you to Aled for stepping in last minute and getting us to the end. Thanks to Chris Richmond Hand (DC Motorsport) for all the hard work he put into the car during the week leading up to the rally. I’m already looking forward to being car 1 next year.”
Results: 1st Overall: Tim Hand and Aled Jones. Class 1 Semi Experts: 1st: Gwilym Davies and Callum James. 2nd: Eifion Thomas and Ioan Thomas. 3rd: Emyr Davies and Aled Johnson. Class 2 Novices: 1st: Robert Clark and Craig Baker. 2nd: Joe Roscoe and Daniel Harris. 3rd: Carwyn Evans and David Hugh Morgan. Beginners: 1st: Gerran Griffiths and Alexander Boag. Highest Placed Mixed Crew: Joanna Bond James and Rhys Jones. Highest Placed Under 1400cc car: Rhydian Bentley and Trystan Bryn Evans. Highest Placed Under 21 Navigator: Osian Hands. Last Qualified Finisher: James Griffiths and Dafydd Owen. Best Presented Car: Jamie Lewis Evans and Jason Nichollas.
The Teifi Valley Motor Club would like to thank its 2024 Rali Bro Preseli Sponsors: Arjay Factors and Home James Taxis, Cardigan. The Club also wishes to thank Midway Motors, JJ Morris, Garej Wyn, Frenni Transport, Brian Llewellyn a’i Ferched, Teifi Waterside and Pantygarn as well as all landowners, houseowners en route and marshals.