SARN Helen runners appear to be revelling in the world of triathlon lately having competed at the Amman Valley Triathlon and Bala Triathlon Events.
Llyr Rees had a superb race at Ammanford finishing 1st in the 17-19 age category with an overall time of 1:04:28.
Teifion Davies was 9th in his age category in a great time of 1:05:50, Eric Rees finished in 1:11:25 whilst Carys Freeman had a superb race and was 4th in her age category in 1:07:37.
Teifion Davies was the 1st home for Sarn Helen at Bala in 2:32:38, Llyr Rees finished in 2:38:49 and was 5th in the Under 24 category whilst Elin Jones had a great race in 2:58:28. Sarah Puetz visited the capital city to take part in the Cardiff 10K and had her best time this year in 57:46 whilst Jo Rosiak travelled to Cheltenham to compete in the 10K and had a fantastic race to finish in 53:14 and was 16th out of 94 in her age category.
Emma Palfrey represented Wales when they competed against England at a 5K International event in Mid Cheshire and had a superb run to finish in 18:57.
Carwyn Davies supported another local event at Salem, Llandeilo hosted by Amman Valley Harriers and finished 3rd overall and 2nd M40 in a challenging 5K race in a great time of 20:21.
Teifion Davies took on an epic challenge when he competed in a Brutal Extreme Triathlon at Llanberis.
Not content on doing a single event Teifion took on the Brutal Double. This event was voted as one of the toughest Triathlons in the world by 220 magazine in 2017.
The 4.8 mile swim took place on Lake Padarn which Teifion completed in 3:26:27, next was a 232 mile bike ride through stunning scenery with the addition of challenging hills which he did in 17:02:50.
To finish was 52 miles of running on an undulating trail road around the lake with the added extra of running up and down Snowdon.
Teifion ran up and down Snowdon in 4:13:37 and did the lap running in 10:40:24. The total time to complete the whole event was 36 hrs 12 mins 55 secs, a phenomenal achievement with Teifion finishing in 7th position overall.