Teifion Davies was the 1st home for Sarn Helen at Bala in 2:32:38, Llyr Rees finished in 2:38:49 and was 5th in the Under 24 category whilst Elin Jones had a great race in 2:58:28. Sarah Puetz visited the capital city to take part in the Cardiff 10K and had her best time this year in 57:46 whilst Jo Rosiak travelled to Cheltenham to compete in the 10K and had a fantastic race to finish in 53:14 and was 16th out of 94 in her age category.