Famous yachtsman Sir Chay Blyth explained: “He was an inspirational leader, deeply respected and loved by his crew. They suffered one of the ultimate misfortunes in a yacht race of losing their mast in the Southern Ocean at a point virtually the furthest from land of anywhere on the planet. In adversity the true mettle of people comes out. When the rigging needed cutting from the yacht it was Richard who went over the side with bolt cutters to free the debris from the yacht. Richard had the technical expertise to know what had to be done.