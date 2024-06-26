YOUNG downhill mountain bike racer Nathan de Vaux from Machynlleth is enjoying a successful race season.
The 15-year-old who races in the youth men category (ages 15-16) started the season with a 2nd and a 3rd place in the first two rounds of the British Downhill National Series, in Rheola and Fort William respectively.
He was crowned youth Welsh champion at Llangollen with a comfortable three second lead on the rest of his age group.
Not only did he win the championship, he also came first in the Gravity Events Regional Downhill. His time placed him 6th overall out of 120 riders that day, including juniors and elite.
Riding in his fresh Welsh Champion jersey, Nathan backed up this victory with a first national win at the third round of the British Downhill National Series at Antur Stiniog.
Over 70 Youth riders lined up at the start, to race the steep and technical track down the side of the old Llechwedd quarry mines in Blaenau Ffestiniog.
The Machynlleth youngster, who trains regularly at Dyfi Bike Park, kept a clear head in weather conditions which changed throughout the weekend and won his race by two seconds.
It only took him 2 minutes and 22 seconds to cover the whole 1.2 km track, a time which put him in 7th place out of all 276 riders.
Nathan is not the only local youngster making a name for himself on the British Downhill MTB scene.
His younger brother Ruben also raced to a podium finish at Rheola but unfortunately broke his arm badly in Fort William which put an early end to his season.
Meanwhile, Charlie Baxter from Aberystwyth, rode his Atherton bike to 6th place in Blaenau Ffestiniog, narrowly missing out on a podium spot.