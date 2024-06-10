ALTHOUGH only in its second year, the Newtown 10k race is already proving popular as over 600 runners took to the course this year. This is a relatively flat one lap race that starts and finishes in the town centre on fully closed roads and pathways which takes in breathtaking views alongside the river Severn.
With a race so close to home it was too much of a temptation for a few Aberystwyth Athletic runners and they came away with some notable successes.
Rhys Jeremiah led the Aber team home, but only just in a time of 38.13, in an overall position of 20th and securing 3rd in his age category.
Paul Jones was hot on his heels in 25th place in a time of 38.35 and secured 1st place in his age category.
Jason Martin was 2nd to Paul in the relevant age category in a time of 41.38 while Stephen Thomas finished in 43.54.
Lina Land crossed the line in a sub 50 minute time of 49.42 with Elaine Rowlands finishing within the hour mark in 59.47. John Evans won his age category in 1.05.34 and Jennie Thomas completed the course in a time of 1.08.09.
A great event with a strong field of runners according to Rhys Jeremiah: “Considering this is only in its second year, it is certainly gaining in popularity as proven by a field of over 600 competitors. The weather was pretty good, which naturally helps and a relatively flat course is also very appealing.
“Great to see a decent representation from Aber AC in a relatively local race and glad that I managed to hold off the challenge from Paul to be the first Aber runner home!”
The Dambuster multi terrain 10k run is held at Llys y Frân Country park in Pembrokeshire. It’s a scenic and challenging course with a mixture of trail, country paths and tarmac and too much of a temptation for a few Aber runners.
Gary Wyn Davies came in 2nd overall in a time of 35.04 with Ian Evans 4th overall and winning his category in a time of 36.36 and Caryl Davies finished in 44.43.
Dave Humphreys completed the course in 52.59 with Jade Gaitely not far behind in 53.04, and Jennie Thomas crossed the finish line in 1.09.34.
A lovely day out in the sun according to Jennie Thomas: “This is a great race in fantastic surroundings. Ideally it could have been cooler but considering the recent weather, I’m not going to complain about too much sunshine.
“Considering there were over 130 runners it’s great to see two Aber AC runners in the top five, and a good day out for all of the blue army.”
A few Aber AC members recently swapped two legs for two wheels and took part in the Ride London event, a 100 mile bike ride around the streets of London and Essex. Theresa Sharland competed the challenge in a time of 5.54.21 with Rachel Richards finishing in 9.07.42 and Martin Tranter a few seconds later in 9.07.49.
It was a different challenge, says Rachel: “This is one of those silly ideas that was born from a jolly bank holiday cycle along the Mawddach Trail last year.
“It was by far one of my toughest challenges, especially battling the headwind in the last 30 or so miles. But the feeling when we rounded the corner onto Tower Bridge and saw the finish line was immense. A great event but I may now stick to two legs for a while.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.